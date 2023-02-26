Deer found dead and skinned in Doncaster woods - Warning: the image in this story is extremely graphic

The person, who wished to remain anonymous, found what they belived to be a dead fawn.

They said: “Someone has killed a baby deer, it is tiny, and clearly skinned it and left it on a path.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s very sad for us dog walkers to witness and maybe if it was posted then people may be aware of what’s going on or whoever’s done it will know that it’s not gone unnoticed.

The idyllic spot were the horrendous discovery was found

“Like I said just think it shouldn’t be going unnoticed something so awful."

The horrendous discovery was found in Barnburgh in the woods near the pit wheel, next to the dog waste bin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you know of anyone responsible for this or any other acts of animal cruelty please contact the police on 101 or the RSPCA 0300 123 4999.