Dealer drops drugs and cash in Doncaster street after being chased by police
A Doncaster dealer dropped his drugs and cash after being chased by police yesterday morning, Tuesday, September 5.
Officers of the Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team were on foot patrol in the Beckett Road area when they saw a man acting suspiciously.
A spokesman said: “Sadly, the man saw the officers too and decided to make a run for it, but in the process dropped his bag.
“We managed to retrieve it for him and found that he'd left behind his illicit pharmaceuticals and morning's takings.
“Enquiries are ongoing to locate the man and have a chat about his career choices....”