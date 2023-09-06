Dealer drops drugs and cash in Doncaster street after being chased by police

Watch more videos on Shots!

Officers of the Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team were on foot patrol in the Beckett Road area when they saw a man acting suspiciously.

A spokesman said: “Sadly, the man saw the officers too and decided to make a run for it, but in the process dropped his bag.

“We managed to retrieve it for him and found that he'd left behind his illicit pharmaceuticals and morning's takings.

