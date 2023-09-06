News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show

Dealer drops drugs and cash in Doncaster street after being chased by police

A Doncaster dealer dropped his drugs and cash after being chased by police yesterday morning, Tuesday, September 5.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 6th Sep 2023, 13:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 13:49 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers of the Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team were on foot patrol in the Beckett Road area when they saw a man acting suspiciously.

A spokesman said: “Sadly, the man saw the officers too and decided to make a run for it, but in the process dropped his bag.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We managed to retrieve it for him and found that he'd left behind his illicit pharmaceuticals and morning's takings.

“Enquiries are ongoing to locate the man and have a chat about his career choices....”