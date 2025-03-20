Crimes committed in South Yorkshire GP surgeries soar by per 64 cent

The number of crimes committed in GP surgeries in South Yorkshire has increased by 64 per cent in the last seven years.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The overall trend shows an increase in crime, with the total number of recorded incidents rising from 65 in 2018 to 107 in 2023. While there were fluctuations—particularly the sharp decline in 2020—overall, crime in GP practices has been on the rise in recent years.

In 2023, there were 107 recorded crimes at GP practices across the region, marking a sharp increase from 87 in 2022 and 52 in 2021. While this is a significant rise, it follows a drop in 2020, where only 43 crimes were reported—likely due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield consistently recorded the highest number of crimes across the six years, with 52 incidents reported in 2023. The data also highlights a noticeable uptick in Doncaster, where crimes increased from 16 in 2022 to 25 in 2023.

The number of crimes committed in GP surgeries in South Yorkshire has increased by 64 per cent in the last seven years.

In contrast, Barnsley and Rotherham saw relatively lower crime numbers, though Barnsley did experience an increase in incidents in 2023 (18 cases compared to 15 in 2022). Rotherham’s numbers remained steady over the years, with 12 crimes recorded in 2023, up from 8 in 2022.

The most common crime recorded was public order offences, which have steadily increased each year. From 20 incidents in 2018, the number jumped to 34 in 2023—an increase of 70 per cent. These crimes can include disorderly behaviour, verbal abuse, and aggressive conduct.

The second most common crime is violence against the person. In 2023, 20 incidents were reported, a slight decrease from 24 in 2022. However, the trend shows this remains a persistent issue, with violent incidents recorded year after year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other crimes recorded by South Yorkshire Police over the last seven years include arson and criminal damage (73) theft (44), vehicle offences (18), sexual offences (six), possession of weapons (three), and drug offences (one),

Several factors could explain the rise in crime in GP surgeries, including the increased pressure on healthcare services post-pandemic. With the backlog of appointments and an increase in visits to GP surgeries following COVID-19, patients may be experiencing heightened stress, leading to frustration and, in some cases, aggressive behaviour. Longer wait times for appointments or perceived delays in receiving care may also contribute to the rise in public order offences.

Yorkshire GP Dr Brian McGregor, who is chair of the British Medical Association’s Yorkshire regional council, said: “Even one incident of abuse against GPs and their teams is unacceptable, so this rise is disappointing and concerning.

“No one should ever go into work fearing that they will be abused to any degree. We know patients are often in pain and distress, and the current pressures and lack of staff can make it harder for our patients to get the care they need, but people must not take out their frustrations with the system, on GPs and their staff – people who are often doing their best in difficult circumstances.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Sadly, there has been a small rise in crime in practices from 2020 onwards, which can be partly attributed to an increase in people re-attending GP surgeries following the Covid pandemic.

“As with crime in any setting, we work with communities to give prevention advice and we encourage GP practices to continue reporting incidents to us so we can investigate, bring offenders to justice and keep our communities safe.