South Yorkshire Police recorded 39,175 offences in Doncaster in the 12 months to March, according to the Office for National Statistics.

That was an increase of 13 per cent compared to the previous year, when there were 34,755.

And, at 125.2 crimes per 1,000 people, that was far higher than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 89.3.

Of the crimes recorded in the area over the last 12 months, 1,096 were sexual offences – an increase of 13 per cent from the year before.

Meanwhile, violent crime has risen in the area, from 12,506 to 14,708 over this period.

One of the main factors behind this increase was the rise in violence without injury, which rose by 35 per cent, from 4,104 incidents to 5,546.

And theft offences rose by 12 per cent, with 11,620 incidents recorded in the 12 months to March.

At 37.2 crimes per 1,000 people, that was far higher than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 25.1.

Crimes recorded in Doncaster included:

1,096 sexual offences, a rise of 13 per cent

14,708 violent offences, a rise of 18 per cent

4,454 incidents of criminal damage and arson, up six per cent

933 drug offences, up two per cent

418 possession of weapons such as firearms or knives, up 12 per cent

4,016 public order offences, up ten per cent

11,620 theft offences, a rise of 12 per cent

4,959 stalking and harassment offences, down three per cent