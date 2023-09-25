Crews from four stations attended Doncaster Frenchgate to deal with an office elecrical fire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “We were called at 9.48am this morning.

“Four crews from Doncaster, Edlington, Adwick and Maltby attended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There had been a very small electrical fire in an office, but it was already out when crews arrived. There were no reports of any casualties.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The crews came away around 10.20am.”