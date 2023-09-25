Crews from four stations attended Doncaster Frenchgate to deal with an office elecrical fire
Crews from four stations attended Frenchgate to deal with an office elecrical fire.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “We were called at 9.48am this morning.
“Four crews from Doncaster, Edlington, Adwick and Maltby attended.
“There had been a very small electrical fire in an office, but it was already out when crews arrived. There were no reports of any casualties.
“The crews came away around 10.20am.”
At the same time police and ambulance were called to a medical episode on West Laith Gate.