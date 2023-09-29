Crack cocaine addict targeted same Doncaster shop 15 times to feed drug habit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Peterson, of Exchange Street, Hyde Park, pleaded guilty to 15 counts of theft from the One Stop shop on Carr House Road when he appeared at Doncaster Magistrates Court on Friday.

The thefts, totalling £1,503, took place between 12 July and 15 August.

Peterson, 36, stole alcohol, food and other items that were easy to sell on, the court heard.

Doncaster Magistrates Court, College Road, Doncaster.

He tested positive for cocaine and heroin after he was arrested in relation to the thefts and is now seeking help for his addiction, according to his solicitor, Mrs Joanna Robinson.

Peterson had no previous convictions for theft until last year, when his drug problem with crack cocaine began after moving into a halfway house.

"I don't think it's any coincidence," said Mrs Robinson.

"It's not a particularly entrenched problem but at this time [it] was increased in seriousness."

Peterson, who has past convictions for violence and disorder, has since stopped shoplifting, Mrs Robinson said.

"While he's been in custody he has worked with a drug officer and has asked for help," she added.

"He does appear motivated to address his drug problem."

District judge Richard Bennett refused his application for bail on the grounds there was a "substantial risk" of re-offending due to his addiction.

Peterson was remanded in custody while a sentencing report is prepared.