Courtney and Reggie, who are both 14, were last seen in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, on Monday, June 12. Courtney was seen at 8pm and Reggie at 9.30pm.

Nottinghamshire Police believe the pair could have travelled to South Yorkshire together.

The force said officers are concerned for the safety of the teens and urgently want to hear from anyone who may have seen them.

Missing teens, Courtney and Reggie, could be in South Yorkshire together

Reggie is around 5ft 6ins tall and slim. He has short, dark brown, curly hair and was last seen wearing a blue and black North Face jacket and had an Under Armour back pack with him.

She is around 5ft tall and also slim. She has dark brown, shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a black Ellesse puffer coat and black Adidas trainers with a thick grey sole.