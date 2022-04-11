Court round-up: The latest from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Daniel David Lawrence, aged 27, of no fixed abode: Theft. Fined £40, £85 costs.

Jakub Podbielski, aged 38, of Westbourne Avenue, Hull: Possession of class B drug amphetamine, drink driving, failure to surrender to custody. Fined £340.

Tamatha Byrd, aged 49, of Perth Close, Burton-on-Trent: Drink driving. Community order of a six month Alcohol Treatment Requirement, £100 fine, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 27 months.

The latest from the courts

Sean Humble, aged 43, of Denver Road, Norton: Possession of class B drug cannabis, assault by beating. Discharged conditionally for 6 months, restraining order until March 17, 2023.

Malcolm Bagley, aged 34, of Tickhill Road: Assault by beating, assaulting a police officer. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, £200 compensation.

Christopher Lister, aged 37, of Hobart Street, Sheffield: Trespass with intent to steal, breach of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 14 weeks suspended for nine months.

Spencer Manzeku, aged 43, of Morland Road, Sheffield: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £50.

Carl Ryan Tingay, aged 30, of Gurth Avenue, Edenthorpe: Stalking. Restraining order until March 20, 2023.

Jamie Menzies, aged 30, of Hatter Drive, Edlington: Assaulting a police officer, failure to surrender to custody. Community order of a ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 110 hours of unpaid work within 12 months. Compensation £200, £310 costs.

Andrezej Zbigniew Podgorski, aged 44, of Walpole Avenue, Balby: Production of class B drug cannabis. Community order of a ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Tyler Marklew, aged 30, of Malton Road, Scawsby: Driving a vehicle with illegal plates. Finied £160, £90 costs.

Paula Michelle Gadsen, aged 40, of Mount Pleasant Road, Masbrough: Theft, breach of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for four weeks suspended for 12 months, nine month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement, ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £85 costs, £80 fine.

Mason James, aged 23, of HMP Moorlands, Bawtry Road, Hatfield: Assaulting a prison officer. Jailed for six weeks, £100 compensation.

Jack Rutherford, aged 21, of Maltings Court, Kirk Sandall: Possession of class A drug cocaine, possession of class B drug ketamine. Fine £180, £85 costs.

Keeley Thornton, aged 31, of Furnace Lane, Sheffield: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £40.

Dennis Watson, aged 31, of Gordon Street: Theft. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Rhianne Sade Chamley, aged 33, of Mansel Crescent, Sheffield: Using threatening behaviour. Restraining order until December 21, 2022, discharged conditionally for 9 months, £85 costs.

Sam Crawford, aged 31, of Broadway, Dunscroft: Drink driving. Community order to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 24 months, £85 costs.

Scott Baghurst, aged 27, of Baldwin Avenue: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £150, £85 costs.

Darren Paul Houghton, aged 37, of Smith Square, Balby: Driving while disqualified, driving without insurance. Fined £300, £85 costs.

Paul-Ioan Ileas, aged 27, of Isinglass Drive, Edlington: Drink driving. Disqualified from driving for 17 months, £350 costs, £85 costs.

David Staples, aged 48, of Violet Avenue, Edlington: Driving while disqualified, driving without insurance. Fined £150, £85 costs.

Lee Tattershall, aged 39, of Cross Street, Balby: Driving without insurance, driving while disqualified. Fined £125, £85 costs, driving record endorsed with eight points.

Craig Wigglesworth, aged 36, of Troon Road, Hatfield: Possession of class A drug cocaine. Fined £120, £85 costs.

Gavin Jones, aged 32, of Milner Road, Balby: Driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, failure to comply to traffic signal. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 18 months, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for two years and nine months, £85 costs.

Cameron Reece, aged 22, of Boundary Avenue, Wheatley Hills: Possession of Class A drug cocaine, possession of class B drug ketamine, possession of class C drug flubromazolam meclonazepam. Fined £120, £85 costs.

Brandon James Jones, aged 18, of Wheatley Park Road: Using threatening behaviour, possession of class B drug cannabis, sending threatening Snapchat. Community order for a 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Andrew North, aged 34, of Airstone Road, Askern: Assault by beating. Community order to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £100 compensation, £300 costs.

Jamie Lee Hopson, aged 29, of Ridgill Avenue: Using threatening behaviour. Community order to carry out 40 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Craig John Keegan, aged 36, of Third Square, Stainforth: Assault, criminal damage, breach of a conditional discharge order. Community order of a 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £100 compensation.

Steven Paterson, aged 24, of Waverley Avenue, Balby: Criminal damage. Restraining order until September 21, 2023, £680 fine, £85 costs.

Dale Keith White, aged 41, of Wharf Road: Theft, assault by beating, failure to surrender to custody, begging. Community order for a 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £150 costs, £50 compensation.

Robert Kevin Christian, aged 32, of Stapleton Road, Warmsworth: Assault by beating. Fined £120, £25 compensation, £85 costs.

Shane Fletcher, aged 37, of Smith Square, Balby: Assaulting a police officer. Jailed for six weeks.