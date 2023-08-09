Court round-up: The latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Aaron Christopher Ramsey, aged 34, of Lime Tree Avenue, Armthorpe: Assault by beating, criminal damage. Thirty days Building Better Relationships, 30 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, restraining order until April 5, 2026, £85 costs, £120 compensation.

Jesse Sadd, aged 31, of South Street, Hyde Park: Assaulted a police officer by beating. Fined £200, £85 costs.

Daniel James Andrew Walker, aged 33, of Thrybergh Court, Denaby Main: Assault by beating, assaulted a police officer by beating. Jailed for six weeks.

Convictions from the court

David Wood, aged 59, of The Oval, Woodlands: Drink driving. Fined £200, £620 costs, disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Ivo Stalidzans, aged 42, of Hook Road, Goole: Theft, failed to surrender to custody. Jailed for 28 days suspended for six months, £85 costs.

Christopher Stephen Farrell, aged 38, of Penistone Street: Drink driving. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Victoria J Jones, aged 45, of Runnymede Road, Intake: Theft. Jailed for four weeks suspended for six months, £85 costs.

Simon David Handrick, aged 32, of Bankwood Crescent, New Rossington: Criminal damage, threatened that after sending a video of yourself pouring liquid from a jerry can over the house threatened to 'light the house up' belonging to another person, intending that they would fear that the threat would be carried out. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 18 months, 30 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £85 costs.

Grzegorz Oleszek, aged 34, of Victoria Crescent: Possession of Class A drug of MDMA. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £85 costs.

Michael Thomas Whitehead, aged 26, of Broomhill View, Bolton Upon Dearne: Driving while disqualified. Jailed for eight weeks, £85 costs.

Joanne Chapman, aged 52, of Poplar Place, Armthorpe: Drink driving. Fined £230, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Lilica Gheorghe, aged 37, of Staveley Street, Edlington: Theft. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £85 costs.

Mirjan Qosja, aged 35, of Sandringham Road, Intake: Driving while disqualified and without insurance. Ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work within the next 12 months, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Emma Speight, aged 44, of Green Boulevard, Cantley: Drink driving. Ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 23 months, £85 costs.

Jordan Lee Tyldesley, aged 30, of Queens Road, Carlton-in-Lindrick, Worksop: Drunk and disorderly, breach of a suspended sentence order. Fined £800, £85 costs.

Joseph Brown, aged 35, of Sussex Street, Balby: Caused unnecessary suffering to a dog, by an act, namely abusive behaviour, and you knew or ought reasonably to have known that the act would have that effect or be likely to do so. Ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Brad Davie, aged 23, of The Beeches, Tilbury, Thurrock: Harassment in that

you made repeated phone calls and sent repeated messages. Ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, restraining order (now spent), £85 costs.

Danielle Murphy, aged 32, of Windmill Avenue, Conisbrough: Having provided a sample you failed to attend an initial assessment to establish whether you were dependant upon or had a propensity to misuse a Class A drug. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £85 costs.

Anthony Sands, aged 49, of Main Street, Hatfield Woodhouse: Failed to provide a breath specimen, failed to stop a vehicle on being required to do so by a constable in uniform. Ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 24 months, £85 costs.

John O'Malley, aged 48, of Castle Road, Scarborough: Harassment by making unwanted contact by sending messages. Restraining order until April 10, 2025, fined £80, £85 costs.

Luke Owen, aged 21, of Haighside, Rothwell, Leeds: Intent to cause harassment,

alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or

disorderly behaviour thereby causing that or another person harassment, alarm

or distress and the offence was racially aggravated. Ordered to carry out 40 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £200 compensation.

Matthew Bell, aged 37, of Wakelam Drive, Armthorpe: Sent by means of a public electronic communications network photographs that was grossly offensive or of an

indecent, obscene or menacing character. Restraining order until April 10, 2024, fined £133.

Guljan Bibi, aged 65, of South Street, Hyde Park: Assault by beating. Discharged conditionally for two years, £85 costs.

Mark Brockelsby, aged 36, of Willow Crescent, Thorne: Pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of that person in that you constantly sent unwanted messages and turned up unnannounced at their home address causing distress, assault by beating, drink driving. Jailed for 17 weeks suspended for 18 months, 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, restraining order until April 11, 2025, £220 costs, disqualified from driving for three years.

Michael Thomas McGarry, aged 34, of Coppice Road, Highfields: Assault by beating. Ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £85 costs.

Jack Pexton, agd 30, of Daw Wood, Bentley: Assault by beating, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage. Jailed for 24 weeks suspended for