Court round-up: The latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Keegan Wood, aged 19, of Fourth Avenue, Woodlands: Driving without insurance or licence, failed to stop. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months. Riley Doyle, aged 20, of Hesley Court, Denaby Main: Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Stacey Herriot, aged 36, of Norman Crescent, New Rossington: Failed to provide a breath specimen. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Jack Davies, aged 25, of Church Lane, Cantley: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £130, £85 costs.

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Macauley Ryan, aged 26, of HM Prison Hull: without authority possessed inside a prison a device capable of transmitting or receiving images, sounds or information by electronic communications, namely a mobile phone. Jailed for 32 weeks.

Adrian Wyld, aged 56, of Urban Road, Hexthorpe: Assaulted a police officer by beating. Twelve day Mental Health Treatment Requirement, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £75 compensation, £135 costs.

Marcin Grzegorz Foksinski, aged 39, of Maple Avenue: Failed to provide a breath specimen, theft, driving while disqualified, driving without a licence or insurance. Jailed for 26 weeks, disqualified from driving for 70 months.

Sam Holmes, aged 34, c/o Travis Gardens, Hexthorpe: Theft, criminal damage, breach of a criminal discharge order. Jailed for 20 weeks, £579 compensation.

Samantha Steventon, aged 34, of Lindley Close, Westwoodside: Drunk and disorderly, criminal damage. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £51.60 compensation, £85 costs.

Nicola Clarke, aged 37, c/o Lawrence Close, Flanderwell, Rotherham: Assault by beating, failed to provide a breath specimen. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £620 costs, disqualified from driving for 30 months.

Anthony Keenan, aged 43, of Ten Pound Walk: Criminal damage. Thirty day Building Better Relationships programme, 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, restraining order until July 11 2024, fined £100, £85 costs.

Lee Dennis Merritt, aged 38, of Poplar Place, Armthorpe: Possession of Class A drug cocaine. Fined £570, £85 costs.

Daniel Thomas Varley, aged 20, of Wroxham Way, Cusworth: Criminal damage. Restraining order until July 11, 2024, fined £120, £85 costs.

Leva Dambrauskaite, aged 21, of Princes Crescent, Edlington: Assaulted a police officer by beating, intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress used threatening,

abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour thereby causing

that or another person harassment, alarm or distress and the offence was

racially aggravated. Ninety day Alcohol Abstinence Requirement, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £150 compensation.

Tara Elliott, aged 33, of School Court: Wilfully obstructed a police officer, breach of a suspended sentence order. Twenty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £100 costs, £30 fine.

Anthony Halstead, aged 33, of Bay Tree Grove, Auckley: Drunk and disorderly, failed to surrender to custody. Fined £200, £85 costs.

Saville Hirst, aged 65, of Wharf Road, Wheatley: Theft. Twenty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £101.11 compensation.

Norman David Salter, aged 42, of Marsden Gardens, Kirk Sandall: Sent phone calls

which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the

recipient or to any other person to whom you intended that it or its contents or

nature should be communicated. Thirty five day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, restraining order until January 12, 2025, fined £250, £620 costs.

Adam James Brown, aged 31, of Blackwood Avenue, Balby: Had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, a bladed article, namely two Samurai swords, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against

him by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by him

whereby that person was likely to believe that such violence would be used, or it

was likely that such violence would be provoked. Jailed for 50 weeks suspended for 12 months, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, restraining order until January 12, 2025, £85 costs.

Jamie Harron, aged 18, of Roberts Road, Edlington: Pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of him in that multiple messages and voice notes were sent of a threatening nature. Twenty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, restraining order until January 12, 2028, £85 costs.

Craig Hodgkinson, aged 44, of Ingram Road, Dunscroft: Had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely kitchen knife, failed to surrender to custody. Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 12 months, £85 costs.

Philip Toomy, aged 69, of South Street, Hyde Park: Intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour thereby causing that or another person harassment, alarm or distress and the offence was racially aggravated.