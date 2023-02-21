Court round-up: The latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Carla Barton, aged 35, of Balfour Road, Bentley: Possession of Class B drug cannabis. Discharged conditionally for six months, £85 costs.

Jim Denman, aged 28, of Lawn Avenue, Woodlands: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £83, £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Davies, aged 24, of Large Square, Stainforth: Dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, namely Ford transit van.

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Ordered to carry out 60 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £625 costs.

Michal Denderski, aged 32, of Cunningham Road, Hyde Park: Drink driving. Ordered to carry out 50 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 40 months, £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Pavlovskis, aged 63, of Crookes Broom Lane, Hatfield: Made indecent photographs, namely 11 category A images of children, made indecent photographs, namely 11 category B images of children, made indecent photographs, namely 14 category C images of children.

Jailed for 12 months suspended for 24 months, 40 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, sexual harm prevention order made on conviction for five years, defendant required to register with the police in accordance with the Sexual Offences Act 2003 from 01/11/2022 for ten years.

Wendy Laws, aged 46, of Chestnut Avenue, Carcroft: Drink driving, driving without a licence. Fined £120, £150 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Paul Staglis, aged 35, of Lowell Avenue, Balby: Sent an electronic communication, namely Facebook messaging which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient or to any other person to whom you intended that it or its contents or nature should be communicated. Twenty five day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 70 hours unpaid work within 12 months, restraining order until December 29 2023, £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Lapkasis, aged 18, of Dudley Road, Intake: Assault by beating. Fifteen day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 60 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Victoria Joyce Jones, aged 45, of Runnymede Road, Intake: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £80.

Michael David Nettleship, aged 24, of no fixed abode: Drunk and disorderly, failed to surrender to custody. Discharged conditionally for 24 months.

Brett Wilson, aged 43, of Welfare Road, Woodlands: Theft. Jailed for nine weeks, £896 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Levi Jordan Arnold, aged 29, of Larkspur Close, Balby: Assault by beating, breach of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 24 weeks, £85 costs.

Patricia Ann Louise Arnold, aged 48, of Ash Grove, Conisborough: Drink driving. Disqualified from driving for 19 months, £150 fine, £85 costs.

Ben Hastie, aged 38, of Allenby Crescent, New Rossington: Drink driving. Disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £960, £85 costs.

Lewis Jonathan Lowther, aged 25, of Walpole Close, Balby: Possession of Class B drug cannabis, drug driving. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Metcalfe, aged 49, of Lennox Road, Intake: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £100, £85 costs.

Jamie Andrew Wallace, aged 48, of Roberts Road, Edlington: Possession of Class B drug cannabis. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Derek Cox, aged 26, of East Lane, Stainforth: Had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a large kitchen knife, possession of Class B drug cannabis, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to stalking and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of a person in that you made numerous calls, contacted them through social media, third party and attended their home. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 18 months, 30 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, restraining order until further notice, £85 costs.

Aaron Rylance, aged 33, of no fixed abode: Theft. Twenty day Rehabilitation Activity

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Requirement, ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £240.47 compensation.

Lee Martin Schofield, aged 53, of Bank Street, Mexborough: Deleted internet history, that you were prohibited from doing by a sexual harm prevention order. Ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Matthew Devine, aged 31, of Bungalow Road, Edlington: Assault by beating. Curfew with electronic monitoring between 8pm and 6am until April 20, 2023, £400 compensation, £85 costs.

Jamie John Izzett, aged 45, of Elmfield Road, Hyde Park: Theft, attempted theft, breach of a suspended sentence order. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, 20 weeks suspended sentence for 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerry O’Grady, aged 35, of Church Close, Conisbrough: Damaged a marked police vehicle, breach of a suspended sentence order. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, fined £40.

Christopher O’Hara, aged 31, of Govern Road, Glasgow: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Della Anne Stevenson, aged 41, of Norwood Road: caused

unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, namely a longahired male cat by an act, namely by failing to provide veterinary treatment in respect of the cat’s injured leg, and you knew or ought reasonably to have known that the act would have that effect or be likely to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad