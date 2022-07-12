Court round-up - the latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Brendon Kelly, aged 58, of Norfolk Park Road, Sheffield: Assaulted a police officer, drunk and disorderly. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months. 12 week curfew with electronic monitoring between 7pm and 7am until August 30, 2022, £200 compensation.

Robin Asquith, aged 46, of Beckett Road, Wheatley: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £40, £85 costs.

Michael McGarry, aged 40, of Station Road, Barnby Dun: Possession of Class A drug crack cocaine. Fined £120, £85 costs.

The latest from the courts

Anthony Phillip Stone, aged 32, of HMP and YOI Moorland, Bawtry Road, Lindholme: Assault occas ioning actual bodily harm. Jailed for six months, £150 compensation.

Victoria Joyce Jones, aged 44, of Runnymede Road, Intake: Theft. Fined £80, £40 compensation.

Alex John Benjamin Rooke, aged 34, of Glyn Avenue: Breach of restraining order. Twelve week curfew with electronic monitoring between 9pm and 6am until August 29, £85 costs.

Michael Andrew Eddleston, aged 37, of Ingram Road, Dunscroft: Sending grossly offensive messages. Restraining order until December 12, 2023, £150 fine, £85 costs.

Declan Morris, aged 22, of Muirfield Way, Middlesbrough: Using racially aggravated behaviour, harrassment, assaulted a prison officer by beating. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, fined £30, ordered to carry out 40 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £150 compensation.

Sulemayn Jessie Price, agd 22, of Chequer Avenue: Driving while disqualified, without insurance, using an incorrect registration plate, giving false identifica tion information. Fined £140, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months, driving record endorsed with six points.

Robert John Topliss, aged 60, of Broadway, Dunscroft: Using threatening behaviour, racially aggravated assault. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 18 months, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, restraining order until June 9, 2024, £300 compensation.

Shane Michael Wyman, aged 27, of St Johns Road, Balby: Criminal damage, breach of a restraining order, possession of Class B drug spice, assault by beating. Jailed for six months, £85 costs.

Philip Wells, aged 39, of Cherry Tree Road, Armthorpe: Theft, driving without insurance or a licence, drunk driving. Eight week curfew with electronic monitoring between 8pm and 7am until Augusut 18, 2022, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Craig Alexander Cuthbert, aged 36, of Windsor Street, Thurnscoe, Barnsley: Failed to provide a breath specimen, driving without insurance, criminal damage. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 36 months, £85 costs, £128 compensation.

Alex O'Reilly, aged 28, of Hesley Road, New Rossington: Theft, driving without insurance or a licence. Fifteen day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 300 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 36 months, £85 costs.

Aaron Khan, aged 43, of Durham Way, Parkgate, Rotherham: Failed to identfy himself to police. Fined £1,250, disqualified from driving for 12 months, £620 costs.

Spike Nixon, aged 19, of Foresters Way, Bridlington: Using threatening behaviour. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £85 costs.

Warren Stephen Johnson, aged 48, of Grove Place, Balby Bridge: Criminal attempt. Jailed for three weeks, £50 compensation.

Mirjan Qosja , aged 34, of Sandringham Road, Intake: Drink driving. Fined £500, disqualified from driving for 36 months, £85 costs.

Bryan Robert Riley, aged 74, of Gringley on the Hill: Caused unecessary suffering to dogs. Fined £1,000, £800 costs, disqualified from keeping all animals for a period of eight years.

Haytham Samir, aged 39, of Decoy Bank South: Committed an act outraging public decency. Jailed for 13 weeks, £200 compensation.

Valentins Skutelis, aged 49, of Anelay Road. Drunk and disorderly. Fined £100, £85 costs.

Carol Hardy, aged 49, of Large Square, Stainforth: Drunk and disorderly. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £85 costs.

Davy Hunter, aged 32, of Latin Gardens, Scawsby: Drug driving. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Thomas Pickering, aged 23, of West Pinfold, Royston, Barnsley: Driving while disqualifid and without insurance.

Fined £275, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for five months.

Megan Dodds, aged 22, of Shakespeare Avenue, Campsall: Drink driving. Fined £300, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Robin Asquith, aged 46, of Beckett Road, Wheatley: Theft. Fined £80, £2.09 compensation.

Joshua David Charles Hoff, aged 29, of no fixed abode: Using threatening behaviour. Fined £80.

Ryan Thomas Higgins, aged 34, of Belmont Avenue, Balby: Possession of Class B drugs amphetamine and cannabis, drug driving, driving without a licence or insurance, theft and failed to comply with Post Sentence Supervision. Jailed for 15 weeks, disqualified from driving for 12 months, £300 compensation.

Lee Davy, aged 40, of Hyman Close, Warmsworth: Assaulted a police constable by beating. Fifteen day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 40 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Lauren Burrell aged 20, of Elmfield Road: Assaulted a detention officer, drunk and disorderly, using threatening behaviour.

Ordered to carry out 40 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £100 compensation, £80 fine, £85 costs.