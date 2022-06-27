Court round-up: The latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Shakeel Mahmood, aged 22, of Wolsey Avenue: Criminal damage. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Ryan Geoffrey Harris, aged 35, of Arden Gate, Balby: Theft. Fined £40.

John Daniel Whitelaw Killgallon, aged 39, of no fixed abode: Criminal damage. Jailed for eight weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Alex McClosky, aged 39, of Stubbins Hill, Edlington: Driving while disqualified, driving without insurance or an MOT. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carr out 60 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for six months.

Lindsey Fanning, aged 35, of Adlard Road, Wheatley: Threatening behaviour. Jailed for 13 weeks suspended for 12 months, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, restraining order until May 19, 2023, £100 compensation.

Steven Mumby, aged 33, of Low Road, Conisbrough: Drink driving. Fined £120, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Seweryn Oles, aged 38, of Stanhope Road, Wheatley: Harrassment. Twenty five day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, restraining order until November 19, 2023, £100 fine, £85 costs.

Richard Fox, aged 48, of Fishlake Gardens, Fishlake: Breach of a restraining order. Jailed for 12 weeks, £128 compensation.

Daniel David Dunn, aged 36, of Lowlands Walk, Askern: Drink driving. Fined £350, disqualified from driving for 18 months, £85 costs.

Phillip Blanford, aged 32, of Bay Tree Grove, Auckley: Threatening behaviour. Twenty five day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 200 unpaid work within 12 months, restraining order until May 19, 2023, £50 compensation, £85 costs.

Michael Pratt, aged 40, of Maple Grove, Conisbrough: Drink driving. Community order for a six week curfew with electronic monitoring between 7pm and 7am until June 30, ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, disqualified from driving for 24 months, £85 costs.

Wurie Alhassan Barrie, aged 36, of Grove Place, Balby Bridge: Driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, speeding. Fined £166, £85 costs, driving record endorsed with three points.

Bethany Rose Martin, aged 26, of Denby Street, Bentley: Drink driving. Community order to carru out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 25 months, £85 costs.

Micheal Travis, aged 36, of Cecil Avenue: Failed to provide a breath specimen. Eighty day Alcohol Abstinence Requirement, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, orddered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 36 months, £85 costs.

Chad Derry Maddison, aged 30, of Thomson Avenue: Possession of pepper spray, possession of Class B drug cannabis. Fined £200, £85 costs.

Liam Meade, aged 37, of College Road: Assaulting a paramedic, threatening behaviour, assault by beating. Jailed for 32 weeks suspended for 12 months, 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £75 compensation, restraining order until May 23 2024, £175 compensation, possession of razor blades, racially aggravated assault.

Bethany Sturman, aged 24, of Windmill Crescent, Mexborough: Assaulting a police constable, using threatening behaviour. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 12 months, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £150 compensation.

Marek Rozalski, aged 29, of Anlaby Road, Kingston Upon Hull: Posession of Class A drug methylene dioxymethyl amphetamine (MDMA), possession of Class A drug cannabis. Fined £200, £85 costs. ​