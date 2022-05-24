Court round-up: The latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Ryan Lickorish, aged 34, of Wharf Road, Wheatley: Theft, fraud, breach of community order. Jailed for 12 weeks, £31.20 compensation.

Paul Roffe, aged 29, of no fixed abode: Criminal damage. Fined £250, £85 costs.

Adrian Michael David Nickson, aged 38, of New Street, Mexborough: Theft, assault by beating. Community order of a a ten week curfew with electronic monitoring between 8pm-8am, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £260 compensation, £85 costs.

The latest convictions in Doncaster

Gavin David Jones, aged 32, of Milner Road, Balby: Driving while disqualified, driving without insurance. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for three years.

Samantha Joyce, aged 36, of Worksop Road, Tickhill: Failed to provide a breath specimen. Community order of a ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, disqualified from driving for 20 months, fined £100, £85 costs.

Liam Sells, aged 32, of Ashfield Grove, Stainforth: Criminal damage. Community order of a six month Alcohol Treatment Requirement, £800 compensation.

Katie Louise Lindsay, aged 32, of Poplar Road, Dunscroft: Harassment. Restraining order until April 7, 2027.

Darryl Michael Daryl Mullins, aged 32, of Essex Avenue, Intake: Theft, threatening behaviour. Jailed for eight weeks, £128 compensation.

Garon Michael Hodges, aged 35, of Beech Avenue, Tickhill: Fraud. Community order of a 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £110 fine.

Brendan Kelly, aged 58, of no fixed abode: Breach of domestic violence protection order. Jailed for 14 days.

Steven William McSeveney, aged 40, of Windhill Terrace, Mexborough: Assault. Community order to carry out 200 hours unpaid work within the next 12 months, £50 compensation, £85 costs.

Travis Cole, aged 20, of Ingram Road, Dunscroft: Exposed himself. Community order of a 43 day Programme Requirement, 55 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, put on sex offenders’ register for five years.

Michelle Sheila Oseman, aged 55, of Earlesmere Avenue: Breach of a suspended sentence order for assaulting a police officer. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months.

Sam Holmes, aged 33, of Loughton Road, Hexthorpe: Drunk and disorderly. Discharged conditionally for six months, £85 costs.

Nathan Charles Kuypers, aged 41, of Jubilee Road, Wheatley: Theft. Restraining order until April 10, 2023, fined £120, £80 compensation.

Dale Michael Rogerson, aged 29, of no fixed abode: Possession of cannabis. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Zack Woodcock, aged 31, of Bankhouse, Rawmarsh Hill, Parkgate, Rotherham: Criminal damage. Fined £120, £148 compensation.

Jason Andrew Dunn, aged 49, of Burton Avenue, Balby: Criminal damage. Community order of a 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, fined £50, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

George Goodbarn, aged 25, of Boulevard, Hull: Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 24 months, 36 day Better Relationships Programme, 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £85 costs.

Nathan Brian Lockwood, aged 39, of Old Hall Road, Bentley: Driving without insurance. Fined £300, £85 costs.

Shaun Harry Stafford, aged 35, of Appleby Way, Lincoln: Driving while under the influence of cocaine and benzoylecgonine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £500, £85 costs.

Ian James McKernan, aged 38, of Hooton Road, Kilnhurst, Rawmarsh, Mexborough: Theft. Discharged conditionally for 18 months.

Konrad Fusik, aged 30, of Childers Street: Drunk and disorderly. Breach of a conditional discharge order. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Dean Gallagher, aged 37, of HM Prison Nottingham: Possession of an offensive weapon. Jailed for eight weeks.

Tim Mellor, aged 39, of Bardolf Road, Cantley: Criminal damage. Fined £80, £75 compensation, £85 costs.

Benjamin James Mullen, aged 33, of Ullswater Close, North Anston, Rotherham: Failed to supply a blood speciment. Community order of an eight week curfew with electronic monitoring between 9pm and 6am until June 6, 2022, disqualified from driving for 36 months, £85 costs.

Superman Samir, aged 34, of Princes Crescent, Edlington: Fraud and theft. Community order to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £39.50 compensation, £85 costs.

Ethan Temperton, aged 20, of Queen Street: Possession of class B drug cannabis. Fined £100, £85 costs.

Shane Michael Wyman, aged 27, of St James Street, Balby Bridge: Possession of class A drug diamorphine, possession of class B drugs cannabis and cannaboid. Fined £120, costs £85.

Jamie Stephen Clarke, aged 30, of Airstone Road, Askern: Failed to control his dogs, breach of a suspended sentence order. Community order of an eight day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 112 hours unpaid work within the next 12 months, disqualified from keeping dogs for five years, fined £50, £35 costs.

Molly Mayer, aged 23, of Landseer Place, Sheffield: Theft, driving without a licence or insurance. Six points, fined £180, £85 costs.

Steve Allen, aged 53, of Woodlands Way, Denaby Main: Assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 12 months, 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, restraining order until October 13, 2023, £150 compensation.