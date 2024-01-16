Court round-up - The latest convictions at Doncaster Magistrates' Court

These are the latest convictions at Doncaster Magistrates' Court. All addresses are Doncaster ubless stated otherwise.

Adrian Michael Cann, aged 56, of Urban Road, Hexthorpe: Drinking alcohol from a bottle, namely a bottle of wine, in a public place. Fined £220, £126.04 costs.

Nicholas David Henson, aged 41, of Coronation Road, Stainforth: did not take such steps as were reasonable in all the circumstances to ensure that the needs of animals for which you were responsible were met to the extent required by good practice in that their need to a suitable environment. Their need for a suitable diet including access to clean fresh drinking water. Their need to exhibit normal behaviour patterns. Jailed for four months suspended for 12 months, 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £660 costs, disqualified in respect of all animals from owning them, keeping them, participating in keeping them and from being party to an arrangement under which the defendant is entitled to control or influence the way in which they are kept for a period of 10 years.

Jamie Sampson, aged 44, of Carr HIll, Balby: Intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour thereby causing that or another person harassment, alarm or distress and the offence was racially aggravated, assaulted a police officer by beating, failed to surrender to custody. Jailed for five months, £200 compensation, £85 costs.

Daniel Tipper, aged 33, of Grange Road, Blackpool: Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by her whereby that person was likely to believe that such violence would be used, or it was likely that such violence would be provoked. Jailed for eight weeks, £85 costs.

Osman Selimja, aged 29, of Hilltop Gardens, Denaby Main: Owner of a dog, namely a Belgian Malinois which was dangerously out of control and whilst so out of control injured a person. Ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work within 12 hours, £400 compensation.

Darrell Roy Carr, of Bosworth Road, Adwick-Le-Street: Failed to pick up faeces deposited by dog. Fined £220, £276.04 costs.

Brandon Gilbert, aged 21, of Beech Road, Campsall: Assault by beating, theft, failed to surrender to custody: Jailed for 18 weeks, restraining order until January 14, 2026, £190 compensation.

Matthew Houchin, aged 51, of Goodison Boulevard: Caused a person to fear that violence would be used against them by your course of conduct which you knew or ought to have known would cause fear of violence on each occasion in that you called said person on numerous occasions, sent a large number of text messages and left threatening and abusive voicemails.