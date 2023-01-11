Court round-up: The latest convictions at Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Claire Simpson, aged 40, of The Crescent, Woodlands: Criminal damage. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, £85 costs.

Richard Whitney, aged 35, of Coppice Road, Hatfield: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £133, £85 costs.

Victoria Joyce Jones, aged 45, of Runnymede Road, Intake: Theft, breach of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 12 weeks.

Doncaster Magistrates Court.

Sheila Lodge, aged 63, of Pembroke Avenue, Balby: Racially aggravated assault against a police constable. Fined £100, £200 costs, £150 compensation.

Crystal Jade Foster, aged 26, of Broadlands Close, Dunscroft: Intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, breached a community protection order. Fined £300, £85 costs.

Robert Kerry, aged 52, of Thirlmere Gardens, Kirk Sandall: Theft, failed without good cause to provide a non intimate sample, Doncaster used towards Luke Parsons threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against him by any person. Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 12 months, six month Drug Rehabilitation

Requirement, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £230 compensation.

Monika Dogwiert, aged 50, of Cunningham Road, Hyde Park: Intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words

or behaviour or disorderly behaviour thereby causing that or another person

harassment, alarm or distress and the offence was racially and religiously aggravated. Fined £189, £85 costs.

Bethany Sadd, aged 35, of Welfare Road, Woodlands: Theft. Twenty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs, £59.50 compensation.

Tony Lee Hamilton, aged 32, of Low Road, Conisbrough. Assault by beating. Twenty five day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £350 costs.

Paul Kitching, aged 47, of Llewelyn Crescent, Askern: Drink driving, driving while disqualified and without a licence. Jailed for 14 weeks, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.

Hanzel Brinsley Scott, aged 40, of Sovereign Court: Had without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely Stanley Knife, criminal damage to a police cage. Jailed for six months, £250 compensation.

Maciej Wegnerski, aged 40, of no fixed abode: Theft. Jailed for ten weeks.

Shaun Buxton, aged 37, of Haynes Close, Thorne: Drink driving. Fifteen day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 80 hours unaid work within 12 months, £85 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 23 months.

Lewis Simon Parrott, aged 27, of Sherwood Avenue, Instoneville: Drug driving. Fined £108, £620 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12

months.

Christopher Turner, aged 47, of Elm Green Lane, Conisbrough: Theft, possession of Class B drug cannabis. Twelve day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £120 fine, £85 costs.

Christopher Sanderson, aged 25, of no fixed abode: Theft. Jailed for six weeks, £65 compensation.

Jordan Stones, aged 28, of HMP Lindholme: Without authority possessed inside a prison, a device capable of transmitting or receiving images, sounds or information by electronic communications, namely a mobile phone. Jailed for six weeks.

Grzegorz Kaniecki, aged 46, of Shady Side, Hexthorpe: pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment in that you sent letters, messages and made numerous

phone calls from several numbers and attended their home address unannounced. Thirty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work within 12 months, restraining order until further notice, £85 costs.

John Bowden, agd 47, of no fixed abode: Criminal damage. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, £250 compensation.

Robin Asquith, aged 46, of Beckett Road, Wheatley: Interfered with a motor vehicle, or anything carried in or on the same with the intention that an offence of theft of the said motor vehicle or part of it or of anything carried in or on the said motor vehicle. Twelve week surfew with elctronic monitoring between 6pm and 6am until February 26, 2023, £100 costs.

Sauliuz Slepetys, aged 31, of Home Street, Scunthorpe: Theft, breach of a conditional discharge order. Fined £133, £80 compensation, £85 costs.

Ryan John Humphreys, aged 25, of Linden Walk, Toll Bar: without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with you in a public place, an offensive weapon, namely baseball bat, hand held spike and locking flick knife, driving while disqualified and without inusrance. Jailed for 24 weeks, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 39 months.

Anthony Richard Tidswell, aged 60, of Riviera Parade, Bentley: Drink driving. One hundred and twenty day Alcohol Abstinence Requirement, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 22 months.

Gareth Luke George Harris, aged 38, of no fixed abode: Theft. Jailed for four weeks, £80 compensation.

Daniel Irvine, aged 36, of no fixed abode: Breach of a restraining order. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Grzegorz Krzysztof Witosinski, aged 33, c/o Grange Road: Drink driving. Fined £150, £85 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

