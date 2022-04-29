Court round-up: The latest convictions at Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Ryan Ward, aged 30, Elm Green Lane, Conisbrough: Theft. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £85 costs.

Harley Delmar, aged 27, of Surrey Street, Balby: Possession of class B drug cannabis. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Michael Daley, aged 27, of Violet Avenue, Edlington: Possession of Class A drug cocaine and class B drug cannabis. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Gareth Davis, aged 38, of Meadowhall Road, Rotherham: Failed to provide a breath specimen. Community order to carry out 50 hours unpaid work within the next 12 months, disqualified from driving for 17 months, £85 costs.

Luke Anderton Whitfield, aged 34, of Pearson Crescent, Wombwell, Barnsley: Assaulted a paramedic. Community order of a 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £300 compensation.

Ryan Lowthyer, aged 37, of Bridgelake Drive, Balby: Failed to provide a blood sample. Fined £1,000, £85, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Michael Campbell, aged 31, of Sandfield Road, Bradford: Driving while disqualified, driving without insurance. Community order to carry out 40 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for three months, £85 costs.

Delroy Charles, aged 32, of HMP Wealstun, Wetherby: Assaulted a prison officer. Jailed for 14 weeks, compensation £100.

Richard George Lee, aged 40, of Ramsden Road: Theft. Commmunity order of an eight week curfew with electronic monitoring between 7pm and 7am until May 24, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Michael Johnson, aged 30, of The Green, Broom, Rotherham: Assaulted a police officer. Community order of a 12 week curfew with electronic monitoring between 8pm and 7am until June 21, £200 compensation.

Gareth Rhys Sampson, aged 39, of Alderson Place, Sheffield: Drink driving. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Janine Lowe, aged 41, of Lynwood Drive, Mexborough: Drink driving. Community order for a 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work within 12 months, fined £253, disqualified from driving for 36 months, £85 costs.

Kurt Glover, aged 19, of Manor Estate, Toll Bar: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £130, £85 costs.

Martin Stewart Toulson, aged 34, of Alexandra Road, Balby: Theft. Community order of a ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 60 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £300 compensation.

Catherine Abrams, aged 53, of Queens Crescent, Edlington: Sending racially and religiously aggravated electronic messages. Community order for a 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £100 fine, £85 costs.

Ronald Jason Hughes, aged 50, of High Street, Mosbrough, Sheffield: Assault. Community order of a 28 day curfew with electronic tag between 8pm and 8am until April 29, £85 costs.

James Sutherland, aged 25, of Manor Lane, Sheffield: Carrying an offensive weapon, namely a knuckle duster, possession of Class B drug cannabis, drink driving. Community order of a 56 day curfew with electronic monitoring between 8pm and 6am until May 27, 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, disqualified from driving for 15 months, £85 costs.

Liang Wenbo, aged 35, of Jackman Close, Abingdon: Assault by beating. Community order for a 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, fined £1,200, £85 costs.

Damian Krocz, aged 30, of Doncaster Road, South Hemsall, Wakefield: Possession of a knife. Community order to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Dwaysun Smith, aged 24, of Broad Street, Sheffield: Drink driving, driving without a licence or insurance. Disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £120, £85 costs.

Mr Tommy-lee Knott, aged 24, of Oldfield Crescent, Stainforth: Theft. Discharged conditionally for six months, £130 compensation.

Shaun Dewar, aged 27, of Jubilee Street, Middlesbrough: Posession of a knife, failed to surrender to custody. Jailed for 12 weeks, £85 costs.

Louise James, aged 47, of Dentons Lane, Kirk Sandall: Drink driving. Fined £200 £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Michelle Percy, aged 41, of Shaftsbury House: Theft. Discharged conditionally for six weeks, £85 costs.

Rebecca Louise Katie Larvin, aged 37, of Millfield Road, Thorne: Drink driving. Fined £461, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Nathan Adrian Stollery, aged 27, of Reeves Way, Armthorpe: Criminal damage. Fined £100, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Carl Watson, aged 40, of Flint Road, Intake: Failed to supply a breath specimen. Fined £120, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Brett Cusworth, aged 43, of St Johns Road, Edlington: Driving without insurance, driving while disqualified.

Community order to carry out 120 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for eight months.

Raul Constantin Balota, aged 22, of Kings Crescent, Edlington: Driving while disqualified, driving without insurance. Fined £500, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for five months.

Tyler Keith Barker, aged 25, of no fixed abode: Theft, breach of a restraining order and community order. Jailed for 45 weeks, compensation £129.

Johnathon Winston Oliver, aged 49, of Carr View Avenue, Balby: Driving while disqualified, failed to surrender to court.

Community order to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for six months, £85 costs.

Ben Redfern, aged 30, of Lindrick Close, Conisbrough: Theft. Fined £130, £85 costs.