COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

Aliks Pupels: aged 29, of Wolsey Avenue, Intake, drink driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 26 months.

Daniel Berriman: aged 27, of Shaftesbury House, Cardigan Road, Wheatley Hills, breach of domestic violence protection order, £50 fine, £85 costs.

Revenna Ann Mallinson: aged 34, of Ely Road, Wheatley, drink driving, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Kathryn Louise Wigglesworth: aged 34, of Grainger Close, Edlington, drunk and disorderly, £60 fine, £115 costs.

Martell Brown: aged 22, of no fixed address, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from a period in prison, seven days in prison.

Nigel Wayne Elliott: aged 25, of Chapel Lane, Thurnscoe, Rotherham, failed to provide a specimen of blood, possession of a class B drug, £240 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 16 months, order for the destruction of the drug.

Mark Weston: aged 34, of Littlemoor Lane, Balby, criminal damage, £80 fine, £40 compensation, £115 costs, restraining order imposed.

Joseph Benjamin Carr: aged 34, of The Crescent, Woodlands, theft, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £83.37 compensation.

Joan McQuire: aged 50, of Ingram Road, Dunscroft, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £240 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Joshua David Bailey: aged 26, of Bannister House, Wheatley, criminal damage, £60 fine, £120 compensation, £115 costs.

Graham William Cunningham: aged 36, of Wolsey Avenue, Intake, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, £80 fine, £115 costs.

Lee Nicholson: aged 27, of Ascot Avenue, Cantley, possession of a class B drug, £100 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Craig Stott: aged 29, of Princess Road, Mexborough, criminal damage, £90 compensation, £85 costs.

Paul Andrew Speight: aged 47, of Carr View Avenue, Balby, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 16 weeks in prison, £116.88 compensation.

Daniel Sutton: aged 31, of no fixed address, failed to comply with supervision requirements following a period in prison, 10 days in prison.

Christopher Gaskin: aged 50, of Fieldview, Stocksbridge Lane, Bentley, drunk and disorderly, £150 fine, £115 costs.

Christopher Keith Wilson: aged 46, of Milton House, Milton Walk, Hyde Park, assault causing actual bodily harm, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause a person fear that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 compensation, £100 costs.

Dean Ebbage: aged 30, of Ferrymore House, St James Street, Balby, theft, four weeks in prison, £40.84 compensation.

Shane Woolley: aged 48, of no fixed address, carried a black handled kitchen knife in public without lawful authority, committed a further offence while subject to a community order, 26 weeks in prison, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the knife.

Aiden Jameson: aged 25, of Wellington Road, Lindholme, criminal damage, harassment, community order, unpaid work requirement, £100 compensation, £170 costs, restraining order imposed.

Steven Michael Durose: aged 38, of Christ Church Road, Town Centre, theft, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.

Sean Albert Karby: aged 45, of Clifton Court, Thorne, theft, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £60 compensation.

Simon Neal: aged 40, of Ivanhoe Road, Balby, possession of a class B drug, discharged conditionally for six months, £20 costs.

Peter Ian Stone: aged 44, of Wharf House, Wharf Road, Town Centre, theft, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £170 costs.

Jessie Turpin: aged 24, of Moat House Way, Conisbrough, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Jonathan Chambers: aged 37, of Adwick Road, Mexborough, drunk and disorderly, failed to surrender to custody, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Stephen Costello: aged 42, of Lawn Road, Town Centre, breach of public spaces protection order, £100 fine, £80 costs.

David Pepper: aged 37, of Anchorage Crescent, Sprotbrough, breach of domestic violence protection order, £50 fine.

Nathan Victor James Watson: aged 31, of Flowitt Street, Mexborough, possession of a class A drug, possession of a class B drug, £50 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Ricky Allan Clarke: aged 25, of Carr Road, Edlington, assaulted a police constable in execution of their duty, ten weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, curfew requirement with electronic requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £150 compensation, £150 costs.

Craig Dyson: aged 31, of Arlott Way, Edlington, criminal damage, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 fine, £170 costs, restraining order imposed.

Thomas Hutchinson: aged 28, of no fixed address, failed to comply with the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Luke Robert Coultard: aged 37, of Edenfield Villas, Thorne Road, Wheatley Hills, theft, 145 days in prison, £115 costs.

Samuel Wright: aged 20, of Elm Green Lane, Conisbrough, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person fear that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, four weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Daniel James Collins: aged 26, of no fixed address, criminal damage, theft, eight weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Curt Michael Holbrook: aged 24, of no fixed address, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following a period in prison, theft, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person fear that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them,43 weeks in prison, £350 compensation.