COURT ROUND-UP: Latest convictions from Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley magistrates’ courts.

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless stated

Stuart Anthony Payne: aged 28, of King Georges Road, Rossington, harassment, £200 fine, £115 costs, restraining order imposed.

Paul Anthony Restall: aged 41, of no fixed address, begging for money, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Naji Candir: aged 28, of Earlesmere Avenue, Hexthorpe, failed to surrender to custody, £50 fine, £30 costs.

Milly Jade Alice Moxon: aged 19, of St Peters Road, Balby, criminal damage, £350 compensation,

Charles Hirst: aged 58, of Laburnham Road, Mexborough, theft, discharged conditionally for six months, £20 costs.

Vladimirs Jegorovs: aged 27, of Stone Close Avenue, Hexthorpe, drink driving, failed to stop at the scene of an accident, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, 16 weeks in prison, £200 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for five years.

Patrick Jordan Ronan: aged 25, of no fixed address, entered premises as a trespasser and stole items once inside, 14 days in prison, £200 costs.

Steven Richard Oulton: aged 34, of Elm Green Lane, Conisbrough, assault, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £260 compensation.

Emma Rayner: aged 37, of Crompton Avenue, Sprotbrough, drink driving, six weeks in prison suspended for two years, £200 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for two years.

Brad Curry: aged 24, of Deacon Crescent, Rossington, possession of a class A drug, £200 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Liam Moore: aged 30, of Haigh Crescent, Stainforth, criminal damage, four weeks in prison, £872.47 compensation,

Billy Jean Cottingham: aged 29, of The Crescent, Woodlands, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Stephen Doherty: aged 28, of Hawthorn Avenue, Auckley, drink driving, driving without insurance, £100 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months,

Brett David Emberton: aged 34, of Meadow View, Askern, drunk and disorderly, £150 fine, £115 costs.

Marian Ferraro: aged 44, of Morley Avenue, Wheatley, committed an act of indecency, £100 fine, £115 costs.

Summa Laura Fretwell: aged 24, of Parkland Crescent, Bentley, drink driving, £100 fine, 3115 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 12 months,

Peter Carl Misko: aged 31, of Rosslyn Crescent, Bentley, drink driving, £660 fine, £145 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 17 months.

Stephen Ravenhill: aged 26, of Atholl Crescent, Wheatley Hills, criminal damage, £1,000 compensation, £85 costs.

Tony Aaron Ellison: aged 36, of Wharf House, Wharf Road, Town Centre, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £15 compensation, £85 costs.

Daniel Berriman: aged 27, of St Vincents Avenue, Woodlands, interfered with a vehicle for the intention of theft, community order, rehabilitation activity order, unpaid work requirement, £95 compensation, £170 costs.

Shane Thurstance: aged 60, of Park Lane, Blaxton, drink driving, community order, rehabilitation activity order, unpaid work requirement, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 36 months, £170 costs.

Bryn Tansley: aged 45, of French Street, Skellow, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £98 compensation, £85 costs.

Benjamin Gannon: aged 43, of Plunket Road, Intake, drink driving, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 32 months.

Joshua Heath: aged 21, of Riverside Project, College Road, Town Centre, theft, £80 fine, £23 compensation, £30 costs.

Darren James Kenny: aged 49, of Maulea Hotel, Morley Road, Wheatley, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Craig Marshall: aged 52, of Caernarvon Crescent, Bolton-on-Dearne, assault, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £400 fine, £170 costs.

Colin Revill: aged 42, of Norman Crescent, Rossington, theft, £80 fine, £140 compensation, £70 costs.

David Rush: aged 33, of Trent Terrace, Conisbrough, failed to attend a follow-up assessment, £40 fine, £90 costs.

Ann Marie Dennis: aged 34, of Elmfield Rod, Hyde Park, drink driving, £450 fine, £195 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for three years.

Sheffield

The following appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court

Richard Betts: aged 37, of Picadilly Road, Swinton, Mexborough, Doncaster, harassment, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, £200 compensation, restraining order imposed.

Barnsley

The following appeared before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court

Christopher Lister: aged 33, of no fixed address, entered a building as a trespasser and stole items once inside, 18 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £1,443 compensation.

Adrian Hodorgea: aged 31, of Mont Walk, Wombwell, drink driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £200 costs, disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.

Kenneth Levitt: aged 40, of Bondfield Crescent, Wombwell, driving without insurance, £100 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.