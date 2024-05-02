Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Joanne Bulmer, aged 55, of Southfield Road, Thorne: Housing benefit and income support benefit fraud. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £85 costs.

Andrew Durkin, aged 31, of Farmdale Road: Caused unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, namely two crossbreed dogs called Bruno and Cody, by an act, namely to investigate and address the causes of the poor bodily condition and weight loss, did not take such steps as were reasonable in all the circumstances to ensure that the needs of an animal for which you were responsible were met to the extent required by good practice in that you failed to meet their need to be maintained in an appropriate body condition, did not take such steps as were reasonable in all the circumstances to ensure that the needs of an animal for which you were responsible, namely namely a tan and white male cross breed dog called Cody were met to the extent required by good practice in that you failed to meet his need for a suitable environment. Five days 08/04/2025: Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £620.82 costs, disqualified from keeping all animals for life – defendant can apply after 10 years for removal of disqualification.

Leanne Cooley, aged 44, of Cranbrook Road: Were in control of a dog, and you failed to have the means to pick up the faeces. Fined £220, costs of £276.04.

Richard Sutton, aged 37, of Sickleworks Close, Conisbrough: Were in control of a dog, and you failed to have the means to pick up the faeces. Fined £220, costs of £276.04.

Sonny George Bradley, aged 36, of Warwick Road, Intake: Failed to stop vehicle on being required to do so by a constable in uniform, driving without a licence or inusrance. Fined £100.

Luke James Ferguson, aged 33, of Beckett Road: Caused unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, namely a black and white female cat known as Shine, by a failure to act, namely failing to investigate and address and cause of the animal’s poor bodily condition and weight loss, and you knew or ought reasonably to have known that the act would have that that effect or be likely to do so. Jailed for 22 weeks suspended for 12 months, 15 day months: Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £200 costs, disqualified in respect of all animals from owning them, keeping them, participating in keeping them and from being party to an arrangement under which the defendant is entitled to control or influence the way in which they are kept for a period of 10 years.

All animals owned or kept in contravention of this disqualification to be seized.