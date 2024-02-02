Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Besim Hysa, aged 39, of Chequer Avenue, Hyde Park: Drink driving, failed to surrender to the court. Ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 24 months, £85 costs.

Scott David Ridgeway, aged 39, of College Road: Theft, possession of Class B drug amphetamine, failed to cooperate with probation. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for six months, £100 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ondrej Tokar, aged 30, of Ramsden Road, Hexthorpe: Theft, failed to surrender to custody. Ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £200 fine, £85 costs.

Court round-up: Latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court.

Curt Michael Holbrook, aged 29, of Lime Tree Walk, Denaby Main: Theft. Jailed for six weeks suspended for 12 months, 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £27.52 compensation.

Adam Graham Martin, aged 22, of Hallcroft Road, Haxey: Drunk and disorderly, failed to surrender to custody. Fined £500, £620 costs, football banning order made for three years in respect of any regulated football fixture in which Scunthorpe United play at their home stadium, Sands Venue Stadium, formerly known as Glanford Park, Doncaster Road, Scunthorpe.

George Marian-Vasile, aged 26, of Ashton Road, Oldham: Criminal damage, failed to surrender to custody. Fined £300, £1,500 compensation, £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patricia HEWITT, aged 58, of Victoria Road, Mexborough: Failed to pick up dog faeces. Fined £220, £176.04 costs.

Josh Gardener, aged 32, of Briar Road, Skellow: Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against him, criminal damage, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order. Fifteen day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £750 compensation, £75 costs.

Darren Smith, aged 49, of Buttermere Close, Carcroft: Breached a domestic violence protection order. Jailed fror 21 days.

Nathan Wright, aged 41, of Green Lane, Instoneville: Driving witouth a licence, without insurance, failed to stop at following an accident, driving without due care and attention. Ordered to carry out 240 hours unpaid work within 24 hours, £110 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerry Fisher, aged 49, of Gayton Close: Theft, failed to surrender to custody, breach of a conditional discharge order. Fined £250, £85 costs.

Catalin Chiorean, aged 31, of Fallow Road, Hatfield: Assault by beating. Jailed for 14 weeks suspended for 12 months, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £620 costs.

Rebecca Starrs, aged 40, of Howbreck Drive, Edlington: Assault by beating, assaulting a doctor, criminal damage, using threatening behaviour. Disharged conditionally for two years.