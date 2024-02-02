Court round-up: Latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court
and live on Freeview channel 276
Besim Hysa, aged 39, of Chequer Avenue, Hyde Park: Drink driving, failed to surrender to the court. Ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 24 months, £85 costs.
Scott David Ridgeway, aged 39, of College Road: Theft, possession of Class B drug amphetamine, failed to cooperate with probation. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for six months, £100 compensation.
Ondrej Tokar, aged 30, of Ramsden Road, Hexthorpe: Theft, failed to surrender to custody. Ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £200 fine, £85 costs.
Curt Michael Holbrook, aged 29, of Lime Tree Walk, Denaby Main: Theft. Jailed for six weeks suspended for 12 months, 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £27.52 compensation.
Adam Graham Martin, aged 22, of Hallcroft Road, Haxey: Drunk and disorderly, failed to surrender to custody. Fined £500, £620 costs, football banning order made for three years in respect of any regulated football fixture in which Scunthorpe United play at their home stadium, Sands Venue Stadium, formerly known as Glanford Park, Doncaster Road, Scunthorpe.
George Marian-Vasile, aged 26, of Ashton Road, Oldham: Criminal damage, failed to surrender to custody. Fined £300, £1,500 compensation, £85 costs.
Patricia HEWITT, aged 58, of Victoria Road, Mexborough: Failed to pick up dog faeces. Fined £220, £176.04 costs.
Josh Gardener, aged 32, of Briar Road, Skellow: Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against him, criminal damage, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order. Fifteen day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £750 compensation, £75 costs.
Darren Smith, aged 49, of Buttermere Close, Carcroft: Breached a domestic violence protection order. Jailed fror 21 days.
Nathan Wright, aged 41, of Green Lane, Instoneville: Driving witouth a licence, without insurance, failed to stop at following an accident, driving without due care and attention. Ordered to carry out 240 hours unpaid work within 24 hours, £110 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Kerry Fisher, aged 49, of Gayton Close: Theft, failed to surrender to custody, breach of a conditional discharge order. Fined £250, £85 costs.
Catalin Chiorean, aged 31, of Fallow Road, Hatfield: Assault by beating. Jailed for 14 weeks suspended for 12 months, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £620 costs.
Rebecca Starrs, aged 40, of Howbreck Drive, Edlington: Assault by beating, assaulting a doctor, criminal damage, using threatening behaviour. Disharged conditionally for two years.