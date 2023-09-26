Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Russell Nigel Riley, aged 43, of Beckett Road: Assault, failed to comply with a community order. Jailed for 40 weeks, £100 compensation.

Nicola Holdham, aged 44, of Brockhole Close, Cantley: Theft. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £550.95 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dennis Gornia, aged 32, of no fixed abode: Assault by beating, failed to comply with supervision requirement. Jailed for 25 weeks, £125 compensation, £620 costs.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest convictions in Doncaster.

Daniel Holmes, aged 29, of Douglas Road, Balby: Drug driving. Fined £108, £300 costs, driving record endorsed with ten points.

Karim Abdul, aged 42, of South Street: Assault by beating. Thirty two day Building Better Relationships programme, 30 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £620 costs.

Dale Matterson, aged 34, of Middlegate, Scawthorpe: Pursued a course of conduct, namely behaviour amounting to stalking. Jailed for 23 weeks suspended for 18 months, 30 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work within 12 months, restraining order until September 6, 2028, £620 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Leigh Holdham, aged 32, of Hereford Rod, Wheatley: Theft, possession of Class A drug cocaine. Jailed for four months suspended for 12 months, £120 compensation, £85 costs.

Elliot Bucknell, aged 19, of Theobald Avenue, Belle Vue: Assault by beating. Prohibited Activity Requirement until September 2, 2024, not to contact victim, ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Mark Frank Gooch, agd 38, of Broomhill Drive, Cantley: Resisted a police constable in the execution of her duty. Fined £153, £50 compensation, £85 costs.

Jeffrey Rayner, aged 30, of Warren Road, Thorne: Assault by beating. Ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £200 compensation, £625 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raymond Alquin Colcombe, aged 32, of Top Road, Barnby Dun: Possession of Class B drug cannabis, driving without insurance. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, fined £150, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Christopher Clinton Wilkinson, aged 48, of no fixed abode: Criminal damage. Jailed for eight weeks, £50 compensation, £620 costs.

Shaun Fitzgerald, aged 55, of Brockhole Close, Cantley: Driving without insurance, driving without due care and attention, drug driving, theft, failed to surrender to custody, breach of a conditional discharge order. Three month Drug Rehabilitation

Requirement, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, driving record endorsed with six points, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months, £153 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Holland, aged 48, of Brock-O-Bank, Norton: Without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with you in a public place an offensive weapon, namely knuckle duster, drink driving. Fifteen day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, fined £292, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Jacob Price, aged 33, of Baines Avenue, Edlington: Criminal damage, failed to surrender to court. Discharged conditionally for six months, £85 costs.

Anthony Graham Maddison, aged 36, of Askern Road, Bentley: Theft, criminal damage, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to stalking. Jailed for six months suspended for 12 months, 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 240 hours unpaid wok within 12 months, restraining order until August 29, 2025, £300 compensation.

Luke Andrew Neil Parsons, aged 27, of Sheffield Road, Warmsworth: Assault by beating. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £300 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria J Jones, aged 45, of Runnymede Road, Intake: Theft. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £30 compensation.

Mehdi Asghari, aged 34, of Carr House Road, Belle Vue: Assault by beating. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £620 costs.

Katie Mewse, aged 34, of Laneside Close, Hexthorpe: assault occasioning actual bodily harm, failed to surrender to custody. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £300 compensation, fined £60.

Dean Cooper, aged 26, of Fairfax Road, Intake: Theft. Thirty five day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £569.83 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly Marie Firth, aged 36, of no fixed abode: Theft, failed to surrender to custody. Jailed for four weeks suspended for 12 weeks, 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £411.18 compensation.

Nathan Michael Lawrence, aged 34, of Urban Road, Hexthorpe: Entered as a

trespasser a building with intent to steal. Six month Drug Rehabilitation

Requirement, 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Paul Squires, aged 33, of Thorne Road: Criminal damage, possession of Class A drug cocaine, theft. Jailed for eight weeks, £219 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Terry Oddie, aged 19, of Riverdale Road, Scawthorpe: Assaulted a police constable by beating. Twenty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £50 compensation.

Michael Steven Hughes, aged 36, of Ridgebalk Road, Woodlands: Theft, fraud, possession of Class A drug crack cocaine, possession of Class A drug diamorphine, assaulted a police officer by beating. Thirty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £335 compensation.

Tom Bell, aged 26, of Markham Avenue, Carcroft: Drug driving. Fined £80, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.