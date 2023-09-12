Watch more videos on Shots!

Mohammed Ahmed, aged 47, Sandbeck House, Grove Place: Criminal damage, failed to surrender to custody. Compensation £100, fined £100, £85 costs.

Harry Hayes, aged 32, of no fixed abode: F ailed to attend an initial assessment

to establish whether you were dependant upon or had a propensity to misuse a

Class A drug, namely heroin/cocaine. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Lee Paul Whitehouse, aged 35, of Lauder Road: Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them by any person. Six month Alcohol Treatment Requirement, 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £250 fine.

Steven Brown, aged 40, of Averingcliffe Road, Bradford: At a designated

football match held at EcoPower Stadium, Doncaster, without lawful authority or

lawful excuse, went onto the playing area. Fined £250.

Sonny Marsh, aged 18, of Warnington Drive, Bessacarr: Assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Ordered to carry out 40 hours unpaid work within 12 months.

Joshua Jorg Rafferty, aged 18, of Ansten Crescent, Cantley: Assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Forty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Edward WATSON, aged 18, of Dublin Road, Intake: Assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Ordered to carry out 40 hours unpaid work within 12 months.

Garry Devy, aged 41, of Schofield Street, Mexborough: Theft, failed to surrender to custody. Exclusion Requirement not to enter all Superdrug stores in Doncaster for 12 months, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £600 compensation.

Lee Paul Hamshaw, aged 41, of Wilberforce Road, Clay Lane: Theft. Jailed for eight weeks, £227 compensation.

Zach Marriot, aged 36, of Christ Church Road: Criminal damage. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation £20.

Philip Michael Swift, aged 22, of Laurel Terrace, Skellow: Had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a 34cm Anglo Arms Interpido Rambo Knife, possession of Class B drug cannabis, driving without due care and attention. Jailed for three months suspended for 12 months, ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carr out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs, driving record endorsed with five points.

Wayne Kime, aged 35, of Cook Street, Bentley: Possession of Class B drug cannabis. Discharged conditionally for six months.

Paul Bradley, aged 48, of Belmont Road, Brislington, Bristol: Failed to supply a blood specimen. Ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work within 12 months, fined £500, £105 costs, disqualified from driving for 33 months.

Tomasz Kozlowski, aged 29, of Hardy Road, Wheatley: Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress. Fined £153, £85 costs.

Anthony Halstead, aged 34, of Bay Tree Grove, Auckley: Drink driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, drunk and disorderly. Jailed for 14 weeks, disqualified from driving for 37 months.

Daniel Juncanariu, aged 38, of Christ Church Road: Criminal damage. Fined £300, £2,000 compensation.

Andrew Ferguson Morgan, aged 36, of Chamossaire, New Rossington: Attempted theft, failed to surrender to custody. Fined £250.

Damian Quean, aged 36, of Durham Aveune, Thorne: Failed to supply a blood specimen, failed to surrender to custody, failed to supply a breath specimen. Jailed for 26 weeks, disqualified from driving for 39 months.

Michael Siddall, aged 54, of no fixed abode: Criminal damage. Jailed for 14 days, £125 compensation.

Carla Widdus, aged 42, of West Green Drive, Kirk Sandall: In charge of a mechanically propelled vehicle whilst unfit to drive through drink. Fined £450, £85 costs, driving record endorsed with ten points.

Shane Billingham, aged 43, of Apley Road, Hyde Park: Had with you,

without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a knife, breach of bail. Jailed for 21 weeks.

Brendon Andrew Charnock, aged 29, of Avenue Road, Instoneville: Criminal damage, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to stalking which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of a person in that attending their home address, sending unwanted messages and causing damage to property. Jailed for eight weeks.

Joshua Marcus Hancock, aged 28, of Morthen View, Wickersley, Rotherham: Theft. Costs £40.

Luke Kendall, aged 22, of HMP and YOI Moorland Prison, Bawtry Road, Hatfield Woodhouse: Assault by beating. Jailed for 12 weeks.

Shakita Maximillian, aged 25 of no fixed abode: Theft. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement

James Cowen, aged 39, of Cardigan Road, Intake: Criminal damage.

Fined £80, £250 compensation, £85 costs.

Benjamin Michael Rowe, aged 19, of Brecks Lane, Kirk Sandall: Drug driving. Fined £420, disqualified from driving for 12 months, £85 costs.

Darren Brian Taylor, aged 34, of Wren Drive, Dunscroft: Criminal damage. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £85 costs.

Billy Joe Thornton, aged 26, of Golden Smithies Lane, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham: Failed to supply a blood specimen.