Kelly Bint, aged 39, of Ashcroft Close, New Headlington: Intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress. Fined £200, £85 costs.

Ryan Aaron Hall, aged 22, of Queen Mary’s Road, New Rossington: Criminal damage. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, restraining order until April 18, 2028, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Pawel Lukasz Szerniewicz, aged 40, of Roberts Avenue, Conisbrough: Possession of Class B drug cannabis. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £85 costs.

Latest from the courts

Rattan Singh, aged 70, of Hexthorpe Road: Possession of Class B drug cannabis. Fined £1,00, £85 costs.

Ryan Humphreys, aged 26, of South Street, Hyde Park: Breach of a restraining order. Jailed for 16 weeks.

Andrew Neville Pilkington, aed 39, of Balby Road: Driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, failed to provide a breath specimen, failed to surrender to custody, had with you without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place a folding pocket knife which had a blade the cutting edge of which exceeded 7.62 centimetres (3 inches), not being at your place of abode had with you an

article for use in the course of, or in connection with theft, namely a magnetic tag

remover, theft. Jailed for 38 weeks, £78 compensation.

Owen Anthony Stothard, aged 34, of Grove Place, Balby Bridge: Intent to

cause harassment, alarm or distress,used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress. Jailed for 12 weeks.

Greg Hinchcliffe, aged 34, of no fixed abode: Theft. Jailed for six weeks suspended for 12 months, ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 70 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Gema Louise Lang, aged 40, of Windmill Avenue, Conisbrough: Caused unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, namely a dog by a failure to act, namely failure to ensure the said animal was provided with timely and appropriate veterinary care for a severe skin condition, hair, loss, ear infection and/or ingrown claw , and you knew or ought reasonably to have known that the failure would have that effect or be likely to

do so. Fined £180, £400 costs, order to disqualify the defendant in respect of all animals from owning them, keeping them, participating in keeping them and from

being party to an arrangement under which the defendant is entitled to control or influence the way in which they are kept, for a period of three years.

Daniel Howe, aged 37, of Aylesbury Road, Intake: Assault by beating. Ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work within 12 months, restraining order until April 18, 2026, £85 costs.

Simon James Sleath, aged 43, of Marsh Hill Lane, Sykehous: Breach of a restraining order and a suspended sentence order. Ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs, fined £300.

David Cooley, aged 55, of Hereford Road, Wheatley: Driving while disqualified. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 18 months, ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified fro driving for 12 months, £85 costs.

Jonathan Lee McLoughlin, aged 34, of HMP Oakwood, Featherstone: Assaulted a prison officer by beating. Jailed for 12 weeks, £100 compensation.

Josh Drury, aged 31, of Highwoods Road, Mexborough: Driving while disqualified, driving without insurance. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, ordered to carry out 250 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 12 m onths, £85 costs.

Charlotte Sherriff, aged 21, of Cross Street: Intent to cause harassment, alarm or

distress,used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly

behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or

distress, failed to comply with a community protection notice. Ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, restraining order until April 21, 2025, £85 costs.

Andrew Pilkington, aged 30, c/o Thomas Road: Possession of Class B drug cannabis, breach of a suspended sentence order. Ten day Rehabilitation Activity

Requirement, £85 costs, fined £50.

Sulman Yurga, aged 35, of Hurst Drive, Waltham Cross: Without reasonable excuse did an act, namely contacted a person via phone and text message which you were

prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order, attended an address which you were prohibited from doing so. Thirty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, restraining order until April 20, 2026, £85 costs.

Peter Holmes, aged 42, of Pinewood Avenue, Armthorpe: Theft, breach of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 22 weeks.

Sarah Jane Cherowbrier, aged 39, of Shaftesbury House, Intake: Theft, failed to surrender to custody, failed to comply with supervision requirements. Six month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement, 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.