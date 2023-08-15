Kean Barrie Robb, aged 22, of School Lane: Had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place an article which had a blade or was

sharply pointed, namely a lock knife. Ordered to carry out 40 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Joshua Warren Longden-Smith, aged 18, of Cromwell Street, Thurnscoe, Barnsley: Theft, driving without a licence or insurance. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Doncaster Magistrates' Court.

Aaron Rylance, aged 33, of Hucklow Road, Sheffield: Breach of a restraining order. Jailed for 12 weeks.

David Richard Sykes, aged 41, of no fixed abode: Theft. Jailed for 18 weeks, £424.09 compensation.

Carl Darren Riddiough, aged 36, of Carr House Road, Belle Vue: Possession of Class A drug diamorphine, possession of Class C drug Pregablin, possession of Class C drug of Bromazolam. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, £85 costs.

Darrell Joseph Coleman, aged 24, of Belmont Avenue, Balby: Possession of Class B drug spice, theft. Jailed for five weeks.

David Dennison, aged 62, of Alderson Drive, Tickhill: Drink driving. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 22 months.

James Malton, aged 46, of Sheffield Road, Warmsworth: Drink driving. Six month Alcohol Treatment Requirement, ten day Rehabilitation Activity

Requirement, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Warren Connor Yeomans, aged 22, of Dukes Crescent, Edlington: Theft – made off without paying for hotel rooms. Ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £1004.70 compensation, £85 costs.

Paul Steven Chambers, aged 51, of Castell Crescent, Cantley: Intent to

cause harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress. Thirty day Rehabilitation Activity

Requirement, restraining order until April 14, 2025, £85 costs.

Robert Alan Fearnley, aged 52, of Middlefield Lane, Gainsborough: Drink driving. Fined £961, disqualified from driving for 34 months, £85 costs.

Brendan Isle, aged 42, of Christchurch: Theft. Ja iled for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Scott McDowell, aged 34, of Fieldside, Epworth: Failed to provide a blood test. Orde red to carry out 120 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £500 fine, £100 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Paul O’Connor, aged 53, of King Street: Failed to provide a breath specimen. Fined £1,000, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Stewart Anthony Marshall, aged 41, of East Glade Crescent, Sheffield: Failed to provide a breath specimen.

Ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, fined £500, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 29 months.

David George Coulthard, aged 49, of Furnival Road, Balby: Theft. Fined £120, £85 costs.

Andrew Murphy, aged 32, of Petersgate, Scawthorpe: Theft. Compensa tion £102.10.

Artur Kazimierz Rentka, aged 36, of Sepulchre Gate: Possession of Class B drug cannabis, had in your possession a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of a noxious liquid, namely Capsaicin, dihydrocapsaicin and PAVA, possession of Class A drug cocaine. Ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Chelsea Rose, aged 30, of no fixed abode: Possession of Class A drug diamorphine, failed to surrender to custody. Jailed for four weeks.

Frank David Buck, aged 59, of Crabtree Road, Dunscroft: Had in your possession a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of a thing, namely electrical incapacitant. Discharged conditionally for 24 months, £85 costs.

Matthew Ian Casey, aged 33, of Meadowfield Road, Barnby Dun: Drink driving.

Fined £450, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Pavel Cureja, aged 35, of Richard Road, Rotherham: in a street or

public place committed an indecent act by urinating in contravention of a byelaw. Fined £200, £85 costs.

Thomas Good, aged 25, of Parkland Walk, Blaxton: Drug driving. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Alexander Olas, aged 21, of Harrogate Drive, Denaby Main: Failed to attend an initial

assessment to establish whether you were dependant upon or had a propensity

to misuse a Class A drug.

Fined £40, £40 costs.

Lee Anthony Owen, aged 46, of Burton Avenue: Possession of Class B drug cannabis. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £85 costs.

Dale Rollinson, aged 41, of Meadow Drive, Tickhill: Drink driving. Fined £1,250, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Thomas Whaley, aged 32, of Sunnymede Crescent, Askern: Drunk and disorderly.

Fined £120, £85 costs.

Sam Mason, aged 30, of Travis Avenue, Thorne: Drink driving. Fined £400, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Jack Nurse, aged 24, of Lowther Road, Wheatley: Theft. Fined £100, £85 costs.

David Benisten, aged 65, of Houps Road, Thorne: Intent to

cause harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive

or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that

or another person harassment, alarm or distress and the offence was racially

and religiously aggravated.