Daniel Walmsley, aged 25, of no fixed abode: Criminal damage. Jailed for six weeks, £260 compensation.

Shane Michael Wyman, aged 28, of no fixed abode: Theft. Jailed for four weeks, £120 compensation.

Matthew Thomas Griffin, aged 26, of Lords Head Lane, Warmsworth: Assault by beating, criminal damage. Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 12 months, 12 month Exclusion Requirement, 20 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, orderd to carry out 150 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £1,200 compensation, £85 costs.

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Damien Owuodzie, aged 39, of Highfield Road, Wheatley: Without good reason or lawful authority in a public place had an article which had a blade or was sharply

pointed, namely a Stanley Knife blade, failed to supply a train ticket. Jailed for six months, £27.80 compensation.

Catalin Florentin Cristian Popescu, aged 39, of Shady Side: Assault by beating. Thirty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, fined £120, £85 costs.

Steven Stayner, aged 26, of Plunket Road, Intake: Assaulted a police constable. Twenty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Hajar Norie Berwary, aged 42, of Granby Street, Loughborough: Harrassment. Restraining order until March 30, 2024, fined £300, £300 costs.

George Steven Lowe, aged 26, of Crookesbroom Avenue, Hatfield: Assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Fifteen day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 250 hours unpaid work within 12 months, restraining order until March 30, 2024, £400 costs.

Wayne Taylor, aged 48 of no fixed abode: Drunk and disorderly, breach of a conditional dicsharge order. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, fined £100.

Peter Taylor, aged 29, of Bootham Road, Stainforth: Had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a sword, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, without lawful excuse, threatened a police constable that: “I’ll put a petrol bomb straight through his ****ing house. Jailed for 12 months suspended for 24 months, 30 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £100 costs, restraining order until April 2, 2028, £200 compensation.

Joseph Batty-Harrison, aged 35, of Warrenne Road, Dunscroft: Failed to provide a breath specimen. Ordered to carry out 60 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

John Butcher, aged 72, of Oak Close, Mexborough: Failed to provide a breath specimen. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Correy Hemingborough, aged 21, of Red House Lane, Adwick Le Street: Possession of Class B drug cannabis. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Craig Jerrison, aged 54, of Goodison Boulevard, Cantley: Theft. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £85 costs.

Andrew McGarry, aged 37, of Cedar Road, Thorne: Drink driving. Fined £650, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Bryce David Seymour, aged 38, of Wharf Road, Wheatley: Criminal damage. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £50 compensation, £85 costs.

Andrew John Meason, aged 42, of Swan Street: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £40, £85 costs.

Ilirjan Meta, aged 19, of Sandbeck Court, Denaby Main: Unfit to drive through drugs, failed to stop for a police officer, driving without a licence or insurance. Ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 12 months, £85 costs.

Matthew Birkinshaw, aged 37, of Bolingbrook Road, Scunthorpe: Drink driving. Fined £576, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Kelly Caress-Lloyd, aged 34, of Manor View, Shafton, Barnsley: Drink driving. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Henry Lewis Hodgson, aged 23, of Daylands Avenue: Possession of Class A drug cocaine, possession of Class B drug cannabis. Fined £250, £85 costs.

Christopher David Meads, aged 35, of Queens Crescent, Edlington: Criminal damage, drunk and disorderly. Discharged conditionally for two years, £85 costs.

Aminu Olayinka, aged 43, of Wharf Road: Theft, breach of a suspended sentence order. Jailed or six months suspended for 12 months, six month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, fined £50, £289 compensation.

Nathan Atkin, aged 40, of South Street, Hyde Park: Theft. Jailed for £18 weeks, £400 compensation.

Acer Barrass, aged 28, of Thorne Road, Wheatley Hills: Driving without a licence or insurance, drug driving. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for three years.

Daniel Wilkinson, aged 31, of Laneside Close, Hexthorpe: Breach of a restraining order. Jailed for four weeks.

Pavel Vladimirov, aged 35, of Hook Road, Goole: Theft. Fined £120, £85 costs.

Joshua Ashton, aged 19, of Parkgate Avenue, Conisbrough: Possession of Class B drug cannabis, used or threatened unlawful violence towards other persons. Jailed prison for 24 weeks suspended for 18 months, 12 month Exclusion Requirement with electronic monitoring untl April 5, 2024, 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £85 costs.

Steven Michael Grandidge, aged 26, of Comelybank Drive: used or

threatened unlawful violence towards another and your conduct was such as