John Daniel Whitelaw Killgallon, aged 40, of Addison Road, Mexborough: Drug driving. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Jake Christopher Troupe, aged 27, of Locksley Avenue, Edenthorpe: Possession of Class B drug cannabis, fraud, theft, breach of a community order. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Bennet, aged 35, of Broadway, Dunscroft: Criminal damage, intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, theft. Jailed for 12 weeks.

The latest from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Lee Denis Merritt, aged 39, of Poplar Place, Armthorpe: Driving while disqualified, driving without insurance. Ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 12 months, £85 costs.

Alexander Robert Clarke, aged 40, of Green Lane, Askern: Theft. Twenty five day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £200 compensation, £85 costs.

Kevin Gaskin, aged 25, of Stockbridge Lane, Bentley: failed without

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

good cause to provide a non intimate sample for the purpose of ascertaining

whether you had a Class 'A' drug in your body. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Rebecca Stephens, aged 39, of Alexandra Road, Balby: Possession of Class A drug crack cocaine, possession of Class A drug heroin. Fined £40, £40 costs.

Lee Booth, aged 47, of no fixed abode: Theft. Jailed for 14 days, £5.25 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea Rose, aged 30, of no fixed abode: Theft, failed to surrender to custody, failed to comply with a supervision requirement, failed without good cause

to provide a non intimate sample for the purpose of ascertaining whether you

had a Class 'A' drug in your body. Jailed for 12 weeks, £120 compensation.

Ronnie Smith, aged 41, of North Swaithe Close, Bentley: Breach of a domestic violence protection order. Jailed for 14 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gareth Luke George Harris, aged 39, of no fixed abode: Theft, intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour – racially aggravated. Jailed for 18 weeks, £90 compensation.

David Thomas Rea, aged 33, of no fix ed abode: Theft. Compensation £5.45, £85 costs.

Tony Ellison, aged 42, of Lorthian Road, Intake: Theft, breach of a community order. Jailed for 24 weeks, compensation £521.22.

Jay Lewis Crooks, aged 36, of no fixed abode: Criminal damage, assault by beating. Jailed for 14 weeks, £240 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Craig Kennedy, aged 46, of Coronach Way, New Rossington: Assault by beating. Twenty five day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Billy Bonser, aged 28, of Barnby Dun Road, Wheatley: Possession of Class A drug cocaine, drunk and disorderly. Fined £200, £85 costs.

Leyton Davison, aged 26, of Haller Close, Armthorpe: Drink driving. Ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 23 months, £85 costs.

Lee Edmonds, aged 41, of Cowper Road, Mexborough: Drink driving. Fined £670, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derek Hargreaves, aged 63, of Beech Road, Campsall: Drink driving. Fined £120, disqualified from driving for 40 months, £85 costs.

Davy Hunter, aged 32, of Poplar Road, Skellow: Driving while disqualified, driving without insurance. Fined £500, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Cameron Ingham, aged 19, of St Peters Drive, Askern: Drink driving. Fined £400, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Lewis Pegg, aged 37, of Lindale Gardens, Goldthorpe, Barnsley: Drink driving. Ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 23 months, £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gavin Martin King, aged 36, of Bolingbroke Road, Bottesford, North Lincolnshire: Driving while disqualified. driving without insurance. Fined £200, disqualified from driving for six months, £85 costs.

Kimberly Beaumont, aged 39, of Popular Mews, Belle Vue: Drink driving. Fined £120, disqualified from driving for 20 months, £85 costs.

Thomas Hotterwell, aged 31, of Rockliffe Drive, Wadworth: Drunk and disorderly, assaulted a police constable by beating. Twenty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Simon Murray, aged 44, of Paxton Avenue, Carcroft: Drink driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence. Disqualified from driving for 28 months, £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curtis Smith, aged 26, of Queens Crescent, Edlington: Drug driving. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Albert Muchichwa, aged 39, of Coronation Road, Balby: Possession of Class A drug cocaine. Fined £246, £85 costs.

Claudiu Valenti Pandele, aged 21, of Raglan Street, Kingston Upon Hull: Driving whle disqualified, driving without insurance, breach of a community order. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months, ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work within 12 months, fined £120.

Bekim Jani, aged 29, of Cheviot Drive, Scawthorpe: Driving while disqualified, driving without insurance. Ordered to carry out 50 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for three months, £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Carl Drury, aged 36, of Parkway North, Wheatley: Theft. Jailed for four months.

Daniel Lewis Spink, aged 36, of Whitegate Road: Assault by beating. Thirty session Building Better Relationships, 35 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work within 12 months, restraining order until March 30, 2025, £75 compensation, £85 costs.