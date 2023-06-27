Ashley Johnston, aged 36, of West End, Pollington: Jailed for ten weeks suspended for 24 months, 30 day Building Better Relationships Programme, 30 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, restraining order until August 16, 2025, £85 costs.

Stanislav Conka, aged 43, of Baxter Avenue, Wheatley: Drink driving. Fined £400, £400 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Anthony Richard Tidswell, aged 60, of no fixed abode: Breach of a restraining order. Jailed for 24 weeks suspended for 18 months, £85 costs.

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Daniel Florin Vitu, aged 34, of no fixed abode: Drunk and disorderly. Discharged conditionally for six months.

Victoria J Jones, aged 45, of Runnymede Road, Intake: Theft. Compensation £11.

Harry Daniel Holland, aged 27, of Linden Grove, Edlington: Drink driving. Fined £168, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 40 months.

David Cooke, aged 42, c/o St Georges Court, Thorne Road: Theft, breach of a suspended sentence order. Compensation £14, jailed for a term of 12 weeks suspended for 18 months, 65 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Cheryl Cooley, aged 52, of Priestley Close, Balby: Assaulted a police constable by beating, intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress used

threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour

thereby causing that or another person harassment, alarm or distress and the

offence was racially aggravated. Jailed for six weeks suspended for 12 months, 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £200 compensation, £85 costs.

Carl Cook, aged 27, of Franklin Crescent, Scunthorpe: Drink driving. Fined £400, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Mark James Flynn, aged 40, of Earlesmere Avenue, Balby: Had with you,

without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a Lock Knife. Jailed for three months.

Russell Nigel Riley, aged 42, of Woodhouse Road, Wheatley: Theft, breach of a community order. Twenty five day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £248 compensation.

Lauren Adele Bower, aged 44, of Laurel Terrace, Balby: Drink driving, drug driving, breach of a suspended sentence order. Fined £200, disqualfied from driving for 15 months, £85 costs.

Cornelia Craciunela Costin, aged 33, of Mutual Street, Hexthorpe: Theft, failed to surrender to custody. Fined £385, £85 costs.

Tony Lock, aged 47, of HMP Lindholme, Bawtry Road, Hatfield Woodhouse: without authority possessed inside a prison, a device capable of transmitting or receiving images, sounds or information by electronic communications, namely Sonica mobile phone. Jailed for 16 weeks.

Florentina Constantin, aged 34, of Broxholme Lane: Theft. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, £85 costs.

Catalin Halangesan, aged 36, of Apley Road, Hyde Park: Drink driving. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Scott Harrop, aged 40, of Ryecroft Road, Rawmarsh, Rotherham: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £440, £85 costs.

Joel Hobson, aged 29, of Ashtree Close, Belton: Drink driving. Fined £600, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Harry M Mitchell, aged 22, of Auburn Road, Edlington: Drink driving. Fined £400, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Hassan Pehlivan, aged 27, of Dominion Road, Scawthorpe: Driving while disqualified, driving without a licence. Ordered to cary out 60 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Barry Deakin, aged 64, of Bootham Lane, Dunscroft: Driving without insurance, driving while disqualified. Fined £184, £85 costs, driving record endorsed with six points.

Janel-Marian Gradjeanu, aged 36, of Almond Road, Tottenham, London: Intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress; sent by means of a public electronic communications network a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character. Jailed for 24 weeks suspended for 18 months, ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, restraining order until March 21, 2025, £500 compensation, £85 costs.

Stephen Randaxhe, aged 33, of Cliffe Road, Brampton Bierlow, Rotherham: Assault by beating. Nine month Alcohol Treatment Requirement, 25 day Rehabilitation

Activity Requirement, restraining order until March 21, 2025, fined £150, £120 compensation.

Gurpal Sahota, aged 49, of Askern Road, Bentley: Intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress. Jailed for four weeks suspended for 12 months, £100 compensation.

Adam Earl Wilson, aged 41, of Second Avenue, Woodlands: Assault occasioning

actual bodily harm. Jailed for ten months suspended for 18 months, curfew with electronic monitoring between 9pm and 5am until June 26, 2023, ten days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work within the next 12 months, £1,000 compensation, £85 costs.