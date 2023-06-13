Michael Siddall, aged 54, of no fixed abode: Theft. Compensation £9.25.

John Wilson, aged 49, of Victoria Road, Bentley: Possession of Class A drug cocaine, failed to surrender to custody. Fined £250.

Jack David Howard, aged 18, of Broughton Avenue, Bentley: Assault by beating. Thirty day Building Better Relationships programme, 30 day Rehabilitation Activity

See who has been up before the magistrates

Requirement, ordered to carry out 60 hours unpaid work within 12 months, restrainning order until March 10 2028, £100 compensation, £620 costs.

Troy Victor Mendez, aged 28, Athelstane Road, Conisbrough: Driving without due care and attention. Fined £500, £620 costs, driving record endorsed with nine points.

Matthew Dutchman, aged 20, of Hawthorne Close: Possession of Class B drug cannabis, criminal damage. Fined £25, restraining order until March 12, 2028, fined £200, £240 compensation.

Bethany Sturman, aged 25, of Windhill Crescent, Mexborough: Assaulting four police constables by beating, breach of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, six month Alcohol Treatment Requirement, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £250 compensation.

Jason Cunningham, aged 40, of Windermere Grange, Edlington: Possession of Class A drug cocaine, possession of Class B drug cannabis, without

lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with you in a public place an offensive weapon, namely a screwdriver, failed to surrender to custody. Fifteen day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, fined £200, £300 costs.

Kyle George Shaw, aged 30, of Carr View Avenue, Balby: Driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, drink driving. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for three years.

Kristopher William Becker, aged 42, of The Crescent, Woodlands: Theft, breach of a community order. Nine month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £233.90 compensation.

Jonathan David Isle, aged 38, of Gibbons Lane, Thorne: Theft. Jailed for 12 months suspended for 12 months, nine month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £571.50 compensation.

Nicholas Richardson, aged 54, of Great North Road, Woodlands: Drink driving. Fined £600, £85 costs, disqualifed from driving for 20 months.

William Lewis Ball, aged 29, of North Street, Hyde Park: Failed to supply a breath specimen. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months, ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for three years.

Geoff Francis Finlow, aged 36, of Belmont Avenue: Theft. Jailed for 12 weeks.

Mihaly Nyari, aged 41, of Warmsworth Road, Balby: Failed to provide a breath specimen. Ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 29 months.

Mkhokheli Sibanda, aged 31, of St James Street, Balby Bridge: Drunk and disorderly. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £85 costs.

Zbyszko Babula, aged 44, of HMP Doncaster, Marshgate: Drink driving. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, disqualified from driving for 52 months.

Drew Brodie, aged 28, of Symes Gardens, Cantley: Drink driving. Fined £369, £85 costs, disqualifed from driving for 36 months.

Billy Brown, aged 32, of Cooper Street: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £120, £85 costs.

Ionut Cristescu, aged 32, of Austwick Close, Balby: Drink driving. Fined £400, £85 costs, disqualifed for 14 months.

Amy Joanne Hemsworth, aged 29, of Beaconsfield Road, Hexthorpe: Drink driving. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualifed for 20 months.

Sountharaj Jeyakanth, aged 48, of Marshland Road, Moorends: Fined £422, £85 costs, disqualifed for 40 months.

Gemma Louise Mitchell, aged 29, of HMP Drake Hall, Eccleshall, Stafford. Trespass with intent to steal. Jailed for four months, £85 costs.

Robert-ioan Timis, aged 27, of Beckett Road, Wheatley: Driving without insurance, drink driving. Fined £350, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Kieran Bisset, aged 27, of Canterbury Road, Wheatley: Assaulting a police constable by beating. Ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £85 costs, ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work within 12 months.

Richard Torrington, aged 47, of Earlsmere Avenue: Twenty five day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £85 costs.

Ben Redfern, aged 31, of Lindrick Close, Conisbrough: Theft, attempt to steal, breach of a community order. Jailed for one week. Christopher Swinglehurst, aged 26, of Masbrough Street, Rotherham: Theft. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £34.68 compensation.

Martin Morris, aged 47, of The Uplands, Mossley, Ashton-under-Lyne, Lancashire: Criminal damage, failed to provide a breath specimen. Twenty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £500 compensation, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Kurtis Wellman, aged 19, of Coppice Road: Assault by beating. Six month Alcohol Treatment Requirment, 12 month Exclusion Requirement, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

