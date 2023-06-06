Kerry Radford, aged 46, of Elm Place, Armthorpe: Drink driving. Fined £200, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Stephen Shaw, aged 38, of Wilberforce Road, Clay Lane: Criminal damage. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £200 compensation, £85 costs.

Charlie Tapsell, aged 18, of St Nicholas Road, Thorne: Drug driving. Fined £200, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Doncaster Magistrates Court round-up

Kea Hollanda Tetley, aged 38, of Maple Road, Mexborough: Possession of Class B drug cannabis. Fined £120, £85 costs.

Brett Cuffy, aged 53, address not to be disclosed: Assault by beating. Fifteen day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, restraining order until March 6, 2024, £150 compensation, £350 costs.

Lauren Knight, aged 35, of Shakespeare Avenue, Sprotbrough: Drink driving. Fined £600, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Stephen Davis, aged 33, of Mariton Road, Nudsworth, Leicestershire: Drink driving, driving without insurance. Fined £490, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for three years.

Kevin Muli, aged 30, of Cecil Avenue: Possession of Class B drug cannabis. Fined £246, £85 costs.

Peter Norburn, aged 50, of Broomhouse Lane, Edlington: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £116, £85 costs.

Paul Ardron, aged 54, of Harlington Road, Mexborough: being a person aged 18 or

over, for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification, intentionally attempted

to communicate with a child, a person under 16 who you did not reasonably

believe to be 16 or over, the communication being intended to encourage him to

make a communication that was sexual. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 18 months, 35 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £85 costs, defendant required to register with the police in accordance with the Sexual Offences Act 2003 from 07/03/2023 for seven years, Sexual harm prevention order made on conviction until March 6, 2030.

Carl Forbes, aged 55, of The Croft, Thorne: Assault by beating, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment between 04/06/2022 - 19/06/2022 in sending offensive messages and numerous phone calls, assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 12 months, 30 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, restraining order made until September 6, 2024, £1,200 compensation.

Neil Kearns, aged 30, of St Vincents Avenue: Trespass with intent to steal. Twenty five day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £120 compensation.

Anthony Parker, aged 37, of Dunscroft caravan site: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Alex Ramsell, aged 26, of North Street, South Kirby, Pontefract: Drink driving. Fined £330, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Amy Turner, aged 29, of Nelson Square, Stainforth: Drink driving, driving with no insurance. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Mark Bouttell, aged 46, of Rose Avenue, Balby: Theft. Jailed for 12 weeks.

Paul Irvine, aged 44, of St James Street, Balby Bridge: Theft. Jailed for four weeks.

Rhys Joshua Sutherland, aged 21, of Main Street, Hatfield Woodhouse: Failed to supply a blood specimen. Ordered to carry out 60 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Hayden Thomas Wright, aged 26, of Arksey Lane, Bentley: Failed to stop when directed to do so by a police constable, no insurance, failed to surrender to custody. Fined £600, £85 costs, driving record endorsed with eight points.

Tom Peter Reeves, aged 28, of Regent Square: Criminal damage, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to stalking and which you knew or ought

to have known amounted to the harassment in that you made calls from a private number and sent text messages causing person to feel harassed by your behaviour, failed to comply with community order. Jailed for ten weeks suspended for

18 months, ordered to carry out 300 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £200 compensation, £300 costs.

Kiedan Melvyn Andrew Wilson, aged 24, of Grange Avenue, Hatfield: Criminal damage. Fined £150, £620 costs.

Craig Michael Kennedy, aged 42, of Westminster Crescent, Intake: Theft. Fined £40, £86 compensation.

Jordan Evans, aged 25, of Asquith Road, Bentley: An analysis of a sample revealed that a Class A drug, namely cocaine, may be present in your body, you failed to attend an initial assessment to establish whether you were dependant upon or had a propensity to misuse a Class A drug, failed to surrender to custody. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Peter Horvat, aged 39, of Woodstock Road, Balby: Assault by beating. Twenty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 130 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Tony Wigley, aged 59, of Todmorden Close, Denaby: Criminal damage, restraining order until March 10, 2026, £200 compensation, £85 costs.

Keith Mather, aged 59, of Marton Road, Toll Bar: intentionally touched a woman aged 16 or over and that touching was sexual when she did not consent and you did not reasonably believe that she was consenting. Forty three day sex offender programme, 55 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, restraining order March 10, 2026, £85 costs, defendant required to register with the police in accordance

with the Sexual Offences Act 2003 from 10/03/2023 for five years.