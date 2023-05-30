Mark Taylor, aged 54, of no fixed abode: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £50.

Terry Ian Barrass, aged 44, of Gayton Close, Balby: Theft, criminal attempt, had with you articles for use in the course of, or in connection with, theft, namely screwdrivers, glass hammer, multi tool, no insurance, driving while disqualified. Six month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement, 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, disqualified from driving for six months, £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kristopher William Becker, aged 42, of The Crescent, Woodlands: Theft, attempted to steal. Six month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Doncaster Magistrates Court

Sharon Kennedy, aged 53, of Crane Road, Kimberworth Park, Rotherham: Drink driving. Fined £300, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Michael Payne, aged 44, of Askern Road, Bentley: Failed to give a breath specimen. Ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 29 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kenneth Coulter, aged 58, of Bewicke Avenue, Scawsby: Criminal damage. Six months Mental Health Treatment Requirement, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity

Requirement, £250 compensation.

Frank Jackson, aged 41, of Crowther Road, Intake: Theft. Fined £54, £85 costs.

David Spence, aged 36, of Acacia Grove, Conisbrough: Had with you in a public place an offensive weapon, namely knuckle duster, drug driving, dangerous driving. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £85 costs, disqualified for 36 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Justin John James Fearon, aged 48, of Galsworthy Close, Balby: Theft. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £59,98 compensation, £85 costs.

Leslie Leach, aged 43, of HMP Hatfield: Remained unlawfully at large after temporary release. Jailed for six months.

Daniel Lilley, aged 36, of Appleton Way, Bentley: Breach of a restraining order. Jailed for eight months, £85 costs.

Tony Hamill, aged 39, of Willow Grove, Thorne: Failed to comply without reasonable excuse with the requirements of your electronic monitoring curfew, failed to surrender to custody, failed to give a blood specimen. Fined £125, curfew with electronic monitoring for eight weeks between 7pm and 7am, £85 costs, driving record endorsed with 10 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaun Higgins, aged 36, of HMP Lindholme: Without authority possessed inside a prison, namely HMP Lindholme, a device capable of transmitting or receiving images, sounds or information by electronic communications, namely a mobile phone. Jailed for two months.

Peter Holmes, aged 42, of Pinewood Avenue, Armthorpe: Theft, breach of a conditional discharge order. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 18 months, ordered to carry out 50 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £182.40 compensation.

Florentina Constantin, aged 31, of Beckett Road: Theft, failed to surrender to custody. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £85 costs.

David Thomas Kidd, aged 29, of Camden Place, Balby Bridge: Assault occasioning

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

actual bodily harm. Jailed for four months suspended for 12 months, 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £200 compensation.

Meghan Finney, aged 24, of Ivanhoe Road, Balby: Assault by beating. Fined £150, £85 costs.

Daniel John Bond, aged 45, of Stone Close Avenue, Hexthorpe: Theft, possession of Class B drug cannabis. Fined £120, £85 costs.

Jason Nicholas Brewster, aged 38, of Lime Kiln Lane, Stainton: Drink driving. Fined £600, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 42 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Carroll, aged 42, of Broughton Road, Bessacarr: Criminal damage. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £300 compensation, £85 costs.

Bradley Gaskin, aged 27, of Chestnut Court, Bentley: A sample having

been taken from you and analysis of that sample revealed that a Class A drug, namely cocaine, may be present in your body, you failed to attend an initial assessment to establish whether you were dependant upon or had a propensity to misuse a Class A drug. Fined £146, £85 costs.

Rhys Griffiths, aged 21, of St Annes Road, Belle Vue: A sample having

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

been taken from you and analysis of that sample revealed that a Class A drug, namely cocaine and opiates, may be present in your body, you failed to attend an initial assessment to establish whether you were dependant upon or had a propensity

to misuse a Class A drug. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £85 costs.

Dusan Horvath, aged 34, of Larkspur Close, Balby: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £50, £85 costs.

Kevin Muli, aged 30, of Cecil Avenue: Possession of Class B drug cannabis. Fined £150, £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dale Smith, aged 29, of Woodland Avenue, Goole: Drink driving, driving without a licence or insurance. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Gemma Tracey Wardley, aged 33, of Woodlands Way, Denaby: Posssession of Class B drugs cannabis and amphetamine. Discharged conditionally for three months.

Melissa Jayne Cresswell, aged 37, of St Michael’s Avenue, Rossington: When suspected of having driven a vehicle, failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis. Ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Emma Redmile, aged 39, of Willow Grove, Thorne: Criminal damage, assault by beating. 12 sessions Mental Health Treatment Requirement, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £50 compensation, £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad