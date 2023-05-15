Kieran Scott, aged 22, of Runnymede Road: used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against hereby any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by him or whereby that person was likely to believe that such violence would be used, or it was likely that such violence would be provoked and the offence was racially aggravated; assaulted a nurse. Twenty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £300 compensation.

Ming Zheng, aged 38, of Lucky Garden, Bank Street, Mexborough: contravened or failed to comply with a provision of the EU Hygiene Regulations in that because you failed to implement and maintain a permanent procedure or procedures based on the Hazard Analysis, failed to provide Doncaster Borough Council with evidence of a written procedure or procedures based on the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) principles. and Critical Control Points (HACCP) principles. Fined £1,846, costs £1,150.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew McAvoy, aged 20, of Orchard Grove, Dunscroft: Drug driving. Fined £120, £200 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Court convictions round-up

Russell Nigel Riley, aged 42, of Woodhouse Road, Wheatley: Theft. Twenty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £48.96 compensation.

Sebastian Szymon Szymczak, aged 22, of Strathmore Road, Town Fields: Driving while disqualified. Ordered to carry out 180 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Nortrop, aged 48, of Bevre Road, Armthorpe: Pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment in that you contacted the victim repeatedly by phone and text, left

post it notes around the house and made repeated threats of violence towards

them. Thirty day Building Better Relationships programme, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, restraining order until February 16, 2026, fined £150, £85 costs.

Dean Martin Skimin, aged 49, of Norwich Road, Wheatley: Possession of Class B drug cannabis, driving while disqualified and without insurance, failed to surrender to custody. Ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, fined £100, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dennis Watson, aged 32, of no fixed abode: Drunk and disorderly: Fined £40, £85 costs.

Christopher Sanderson, aged 25, of Summerset Street, Hyde Park: Theft. Jailed for six weeks.

Jarvis Shields, aged 20, of The Circle, Moorends: Assaulted a police officer, criminal damage, sent an electronic communication, namely telephone and text which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient or to any other person to whom you intended that it or its contents or nature should be communicated. Twenty five day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £600 compensation, resatrining order until February 16, 2025, £85 costs.

Mark Wayne Taylor, aged 53, of no fixed abode: Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress. Fined £80, £20 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Juncanariu, aged 38, of Beckett Road, Wheatley: Drug driving. Fined £264, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Jordan Hinton, aged 21, of Jubilee Road: Criminal damage, breach of a domestic violence protection order. Curfew with electronic tag between 8pm and 6am for four weeks, restraining order until September 20, 2024, £85 costs, £50 fine.

Victoria Jones, aged 45, of Runnymede Road, Intake: Theft. Jailed for six weeks, £80 compensation.

Mehnaz Akhtar, aged 33, of Pelaw Court, Stanley: without authorisation brought, threw or otherwise conveyed an article, namely mobile phone, memory stick and charger, which was specified by section 40A(3) of the Prison Act 1952, into or out of Her Majesty's prison situated at HMP Doncaster. Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 12 months, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Hartley, aged 51, of Crimpsall Road, Hexthorpe: theft, trespass with intent to steal, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with you in a public place, an offensive weapon, namely extendable baton. Jailed for five months.

Laura Jayne Ledbrook, aged 26, of Fothergill Drive, Edenthorpe: Theft, intent to

cause harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress. Discharged conditionally for six months, compensation of £262.83.

Yunusemre Demir, aged 25, of Sandringham Road, Intake: Theft. Ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan Little, aged 34, of Denton Street, Widnes: Driving while disqualified. Fifteen day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for eigtht months.

Daniel Grancea, aged 24, of Abbot Street, Hexthorpe: Driving without a licence or insurance, failed to stop at an accident. Fined £400, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Steven James Hogg, aged 47, of Verdun Avenue, South Tyneside: used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress. Fined £341, £85 costs.