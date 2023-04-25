Greg Hinchcliffe, aged 34, South Street, Hyde Park: Theft. Jailed for 20 weeks, compensation £604.59.

Jamie Terrence Lock, agd 37, of Grove Place, Balby Bridge: Theft. Jailed for 28 days, £46 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamza Khan, aged 18, of Granhtham Road, Luton: Possession of a Class A drug cocaine, had with you, without good reason or lawful authority an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a knife with a blade of three inches.Ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £95 costs.

The latest from the courts

Robert Sword, aged 36, of Willow Crescent: Theft Had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply

pointed, namely silver Stanley knife, possession of Class B drug amphetamine, possession of Class B drug amphetamine. possession of Class B drug cannabis, not

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

being at your place of abode, had with you articles for use in the course of,

or in connection with, theft, namely one red handled screwdriver, one adjustable spanner, one yellow handled mole grip, one yellow handled snips. Jailed for ten months suspended for 18 months, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, compensation £500.

Elisha Hay, aged 20, of Kings Road: Assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Twelve sessions of Mental Health Treatment, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, restraining order until February 2, 2025, £500 compensation.

Shaun Ward, aged 42, of Asquith Road, Bentley: Drink driving. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan McAvoy, aged 42, of Belmont Avenue: Had with you, without good reason or lawful authority an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a kitchen knife, theft. Jailed for four months.

Paul Bullimore, aged 31, of Kingsway, Stainforth: Drink driving. Fined £400, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Adrian Howson, aged 34, of Rowms Lane, Swinton, Rotherham: Drink driving. Fined £400, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Steven Kilcoyne, aged 41, of Alexandra Road, Balby: Drink driving. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lyanne King, aged 43, of Fairfax Road: Possession of Class B drug cannabis. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Leslie Noel, aged 55, of Madehurst Road, Sheffield: Possession of Class B drug cannabis. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £85 costs.

Christopher Lawrence Silman, aged 26, of Old Hexthorpe: Possession of Class A drug cocaine. Fined £120, £85 costs.

Lee Snape, aged 39, of Ramsden Road, Hexthorpe: Had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a knife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Wilks, aged 64, of St Leonards Avenue, Thrybergh, Rotherham: Drink driving, driving without a licence or insurance. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Philip Wright, aged 66, of Newhill Road, Wath-Upon-Dearne, Rotherham: Drink driving. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Ahmed Alsebbah Ahmed, aged 22, of Handsworth Road, Sheffield: Possession of Class B drug cannabis. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Joe Beach, aged 30, of Heatherdale Road, Maltby, Rotherham: Theft. Fined £266, £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Martin Gray, aged 46, of Florence Avenue, Balby: Theft, breach of a conditional discharge order. Jailed for 12 weeks.

Mustafa Kisa, aged 53, of Milton Walk, Hyde Park: Drink driving. Fined £80, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Douglas Alan Reid, aged 42, of Evelyn Avenue, Intake: Driving without insurance, drink driving. Fined £276, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Faye Abbey, aged 36, of Laughton Road: Assault by beating. Fined £120, £85 costs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Dawn Cope, aged 48, of George Street, Carcroft: Criminal damage to a police vehicle. Compensation £300.

Aaron Ramsay, aged 34 of Lime Tree Avenue, Armthorpe: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £40, £85 costs.

Gurpal Sahota, aged 49, of Askern Road: Sent to Derbyshire Constabulary an electronic communication, namely a phone call, which conveyed information which was false and which you knew or believed to be false for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient or to any other person to whom you intended that it or its contents or nature should be communicated. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £85 costs.

Stacey Simpson, aged 36, of Church Street, Bawtry: Criminal damage, assault by beating, failed to surrender to custody. Fifteen day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £100 fine, £100 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Paul Hamshaw, aged 41, of Wilberforce Road, Clay Lane: Theft, assault. Jailed for 16 weeks.

Shaun Tierney, aged 38, of Gibbons Lane, Thorne: Criminal damage. Fined £120, £200 compensation.

Valentin Rosiu, aged 34, of Stone Close Avenue, Hexthorpe: Had with you, without good reason or lawful authority an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely lock knife. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, ordered to carry out 140 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Tzindi Holden, aged 45, of no fixed abode: Theft. Jailed for eight weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dawid Lesniak, aged 36, of no fixed abode: Possession of Class B drug cannabis. Fined £80, £85 costs.