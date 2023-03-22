Ronald Stephen Willey, aged 44, of Highfield Road: Trespass with intent to steal, breach of a bail curfew. Jailed for eight months suspended for 18 months, six month Alcohol Treatment Requirement, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £85 costs.

Gencay Ergul, aged 43, of Carr View Avenue, Balby: Course of conduct amounted to stalking and caused fear, on at least two occasions, that violence would be used

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

against a person when you knew or ought to have known that your course of conduct

Doncaster Magistrates' Court.

would cause fear of violence to this person on each occasion in that you attended her address and addresses you believed her to be at and made numerous phone calls to her. Thirty day Building Better Relationships Programme, 27 day Rehabilitation

Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 80 hours unpiad work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vikki Hayes, aged 30, of Boswell Close, New Rossington: Drove without a test certificate. Fined £130, £90 costs.

Kyle Mountain, aged 36, of Silver Street, Stainforth: Driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, drink driving, failed to surrender to custody. Ordered to carry out 60 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £100 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Mark Stuart White, aged 48, Urch Close, Conisbrough: Breach of a restraining order, breach of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 36 weeks, £85 costs.

Joshua Ashton, aged 18, of Parkgate Avenue, Conisbrough: Possession of Class B drug cannabis, driving without a licence, driving without insurance. Fined £300, driving record endorsed with six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Konrad Smereczanski, aged 34, of Church Street, Sheffield: Drink driving. Twenty five day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Braidy Marcus Smith, of Woodlea Grove, Armthorpe: Drunk and disorderly, had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a lock knife. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Ibrar Ul-Haq, aged 21, of Broomer Street, Dewsbury: Intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour thereby causing that or another person harassment, alarm or distress and the offence was racially aggravated. Jailed for 12 weeks.

Christopher John Gilliespie, aged 46, of Lords Avenue, Edlington: Drink driving. Ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 29 months, £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian Jackson, aged 44, of College Road: Theft. Jailed for 28 days, £37 compensation.

Luke Stephen Neale, aged 30, care of Thorne Road, Stainforth: Possession of Class B drug cannabis, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of her in that on Friday 9th September 2022 you loitered near her address after she said you were no longer welcome and on Saturday 10th September 2022 between the hours of 01:01 and 12:13 you rang 19 times, after she had begged you to stop contacting her. Thirty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £85 costs.

Hassan Ali Butt, aged 27, of Tunstall Road, Leeds: Driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, breach of a community order. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 18 months

Aleisha Felicio, aged 44, of Tyler Terrace, Jewett City, USA: Failed to provide a breath specimen. Fined £135, £135 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amir Hussain, aged 71, of Bridge Close, Airmyn, Goole: caused unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, namely male German Shepherd dog, by a failure to act, namely the provision of proper and necessary veterinary care and attention for his arthritis and painful mass, and you knew or ought reasonably to have known that the failure would have that effect or be likely to do so, did not take such

steps as were reasonable in all the circumstances to ensure that the needs of

an animal for which you were responsible, namely male German Shepherd dog

were met to the extent required by good practice in that you failed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

to meet his needs by providing a suitable environment, providing adequate care

and husbandry and the need to be protected from pain, suffering injury and

disease due to his untreated arthritis and painful mass. Jailed for 24 weeks suspended for 12 months, £800 costs, order made under Section 34 Animal Welfare Act 2006 to disqualify the defendant in respect of all animals from dealing in them, owning them, keeping them, participating in keeping them and from being party to an arrangement under which the defendant is entitled to control or influence the way in which they are kept, transporting them and arranging for the transport of them for a period of 10 years.

Daniel Lee Roach, aged 33, of no fixed abode: Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress, withoutlawful excuse, threatened that you wuld petrol bomb a home, intending she would fear that the threat would be carried out, breah of restraining order, criminal damage. Jailed for 26 weeks, restraining order until March 13 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad