Luisa Grancia, aged 20, of Hexthorpe Road, Hexthorpe: Theft. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £85 costs.

Larisa Lazar, aged 20, of Hexthorpe Road, Hexthorpe: Theft. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £85 costs.

Tyler Jay Brydon, aged 18, of Kelham Street, Balby Carr: Criminal damage. Fined £50.

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Steven Richard Oulton, aged 39, of Cardigan Road, Intake: Theft, failed to surrender to court. Discharged conditionally for three months, compensation £11.97.

Cori Braham, aged 36, of Low Road: Dangerous driving, failed to stop for the police, driving without a licence or insurance and while disqualified. Jailed for 52 weeks, disqualified from driving for 48 months.

Jacqueline Dixon, aged 62, of Laneside Close, Hexthorpe: Theft, failed to surrender to custody. Ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £85 costs.

Kevin Dean Steven Smith, aged 24, of Wadworth Street, Denaby: Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against him by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by him whereby that person was likely to believe that such violence would be used, or it was likely that such violence would be provoked. Fifteen day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Karl John McGann, aged 27, of Fifth Avenue, Woodlands: Assault by beating. Discharged conditionally for six months, £300 costs.

Ayoub Dghoughi, aged 22, of Hunt Lane, Bentley: Theft, breach of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 26 weeks, £351 compensation.

Mark Taylor, aged 53, of no fixed abode: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £40.

Daniel Gareth Brownson, aged 33, of Woodfield Road, Balby: Had with you,

without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely sword. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 18 months, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Dr Trevor Tarira, aged 48, of Kings Way, Holgate: Had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely brown handled kitchen knife. Twenty day Rehabilitation Activity

Requirement, £85 costs.

Simon Fletcher, aged 30, of Laneside Close, Hexthorpe: Failed to supply a breath specimen, driving without insurance. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Christopher Hopwood, aged 48, of Marshall Grove, Wath-upon-Dearne: Drink driving. Ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 25 months, £85 costs.

Jean Roberts, aged 60, of Dunniwood Reach, Bessacarr: Drink driving. Fined £499, disqualified from driving for 18 months, £85 costs.

Warren Walsh, aged 54, of Schofield Street, Mexborough: Drink driving. Ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Thomas Collins, aged 29, of Valley Drive, Wakefield: Drink driving. Ordered to carry out 90 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 23 months, £85 costs.

Jacob Harvey, aged 26, of Hags Wood, Stainforth: Criminal damage, dangerous driving, assault thereby occasioning actual bodily harm. Jailed for 28 weeks, £800 compensation, disqualified from driving for 18 months, restraining order until further notice.

Mohammed Kashif, aged 23, of Milton Walk, Hyde Park: Drug driving. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Michael Spouse, aged 24, of The Grove: sent an electronic communication, namely a telephone call which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient or to any other person to whom you intended that it or its contents or nature should be communicated, assault by beating. Jailed for eight weeks concurrent suspended for 12 months, 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Luke Ronald Beardshaw, aged 36, of Wembley Road, Moorends: Assaulted a police constable by beating. Compensation £250.

Tony Green, aged 43, of Lothian Road, Intake: Drink driving. Ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £114 costs, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Daniel Clifford E Hampson, aged 36, of no fixed abode: Failed to attend an initial assessment to establish whether you were dependant upon or had a propensity to misuse a Class A drug. Fine £40, £85 costs.

Craig Hughes, aged 42, of Harlington Court, Denaby Main: Drunk and disorderly, failed to surrender to custody. Fined £40, £85 costs.

Stephen Pichilingi, aged 32, of Baguley Avenue, Widnes: Criminal damage. Discharged conditionally for 18 months, compensation of £335.01.

Bethany Sadd, aged 35, of no fixed abode: Theft, breach of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for six months concurrent suspended for 12 months, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 40 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £160 compensation, £85 costs.

Matthew James Harris, aged 34, of Hazel Grove, Conisbrough: Assault by beating. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 18 months, Building Better Relationships Programme, 40 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, restraining order until January 18, 2026, £620 costs, £100 compensation.

Ramundas Juodsnukis, aged 36, of no fixed abode: Common assault of a police officer. Jailed for eight weeks, £154 compensation.