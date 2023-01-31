Maslah Mohamed Ali Mohamad, aged 37, of Hallgate, Bradford: Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, avoided paying train fare. Fined £120, £85 costs.

Daciam Resiga, aged 24, of St Sepulchre Gate: Had with you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely black handled kitchen knife. Jailed for four months, £85 costs.

Kian Williams, aged 20, of HMP Doncaster Marshgate: Persistently made use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another. Jailed for two weeks, restraining order until June 12, 2024.

Doncaster Magistrates Court

Adam Andrews, aged 35, of Ambrose Avenue, Hatfield: Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress. Fined £600, £85 costs.

Ryan Lee Ostle, aged 29, of Douglas Road, Balby: Possession of Class A drug cocaine. Fined £600, £85 costs.

Richard Michael Thomas, aged 35, of Scotsman Drive: Assaulted a police constable. Fined £400, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Luke Anthony Simmonite, aged 24, of Haynes Gardens: Pursued a course of conduct

which amounted to harassment and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to the harassment of that person that you have attended at the address where they were present, resided in their property without permission and sent numerous telephone and multimedia communications. Twenty five day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 60 hours unpaid work within the next 12 months, restraining order until December 13, 2024, £85 costs.

Daniel Miszkiel, aged 23, of Park Road: Drink driving, driving without insurance or a licence. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Adrian Michael David Nickson, aged 39, of New Street, Mexborough: Theft. Jailed for six weeks.

Lee Booth, aged 47, of 24 Somerset Road, Hyde Park: Theft, assaulted a security guard. Jailed for 17 weeks suspended for 18 months, 42 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, nine month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement, £170 compensation.

Rachel Fox, aged 39, of Thirlmere Gardens, Kirk Sandall: Driving while disqualified, without insurance or an MOT. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for three months.

Sorin Vasile, aged 34, of no fixed abode: Theft. Fined £100, £85 costs.

Steven David Bewley, aged 38, of Castle Grove, Sprotbrough: Sexual exposure to a female child, drink driving. Jailed for 26 weeks, required to register with the police in accordance with the Sexual Offences Act 2003 from 18/12/2022 for seven years, disqualified from driving for 50 months.

Tiffany Jones-Cartawick, aged 34, of Church Lane, Fishlake: Drink driving. Fined £311, £135 costs, disqualified from driving for 38 months.

David Stephen Chadwick, aged 35, of Furlong Road, Goldthorpe, Rotherham: Criminal damage. Discharged conditionally for two years, restraining order until December 15, 2024.

Jake Anthony Crowder, aged 26, of Leverton Gardens, Sheffield: Theft. Jailed for four weeks, £60 compensation, £300 costs.

Neil James Burns, aged 40, of no fixed abode: Theft. Jailed for 24 weeks, £161.35 compensation.

Simon Clarke, aged 39, of Albany Road, Balby: Drug driving. Fined £220, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Tzindi Jean Holden, aged 45, of no fixed abode: Theft. Jailed for 12 weeks, £85 costs.

Michael Hughes, aged 35, of Cross Bank, Balby: Theft of massage sets and underwear from Ann Summers. Jailed for 12 weeks, £500 compensation.

Steven Murphy, aged 48, of Church Lane, Cantley: Pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment and which you knew or ought to have known amounted to harassment in that you attended an address on at least six occasions being threatening/abusive and intimidating, criminal damage. Twenty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work within the next 12 months, £600 compensation, £85 costs.

Thomas Dean Jackson, aged 39, of Arnold Crescent, Mexborough: The owner

of a dog, namely a Rottweiler Sharpei cross, which was dangerously out of

control and caused injury to another person. Jailed for six months suspended for 12 months, £2,000 compensation.

Michelle Louise Percy, agd 42, of Cardigan Road: Theft, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause persons to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by her whereby those persons were likely to believe that such violence would be used, or it was likely that such violence would be provoked. Jailed for 40 weeks.

David Ross Becker, aged 61, of Marlborough Road, Town Moor: Assaulted a police officer, attempted criminal damage. Six week curfew with electronic monitoring between 9pm and 6am, £50 compensation.

Tony David Ogden, aged 36, of Cromwell Road, Bentley: Criminal damage. Restraining order until December 19, 2023, fined £300, £85 costs.

Derek Roy Nicholls, aged 51, of Bondfield Avenue, New Rossington: had with

you, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a locking knife, possession of Class B drug cannabis. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 12 months, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £300 costs.