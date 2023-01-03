Shane Thorpe, aged 35, of Wensleydale Road, Scawsby: Assault by beating. Fined £230, £85 costs, restraining order until May 21, 2024.

Asa Booth, aged 66, of Warde Avenue, Balby: Production of Class B drug cannabis. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Clive Hazelden, aged 31, of Moxon Way, Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £40, £85 costs.

Doncaster Magistrates Court, College Road, Doncaster. Picture: NDFP-29-09-20 MagistratesCourt 4-NMSY

Daniel Malcolm Sidney Melady, aged 41, of Violet Avenue, Edlington: Drink driving, driving without insurance. Fined £768, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Samantha Jane Payne, aged 55, of Grove Place, Balby Bridge: Theft. Fined £120, £403 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jolene Storey, aged 33, of Shirley Road, Hexthorpe: Theft. Discharged conditionally for six months, £450.55 compensation.

Zoe Whittle, aged 40, of Oswin Avenue, Balby: Criminal damage. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £1,300 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Ingber, aged 19, of Melton Road, Sprotbrough: Drink driving. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Andrew Measom, aged 42, of Swan Street, Bentley. Criminal damage. Compensation £200, £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millie Jones, aged 24, of Glyn Avenue, Wheatley: Assaulted a police constable by beating, failed to surrender to custody. Fifteen day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £150 compensation.

Tommy-Lee Knott, aged 24, of Belmont Avenue, Balby: Theft. Jailed for nine weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zbyszko Babula, aged 43, of Childers Street, Hyde Park: Driving while disqualified and without a licence, failing to provide a breath specimen, dangerous driving, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Jailed for 20 weeks, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 48 months.

John Bowman, aged 47, of no fixed abode: Theft. Jailed for 13 weeks, £364 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Lee Dooney, aged 28, of Stone Close Avenue, Hexthorpe: Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, theft, failed to surrender to custody, possession of Class B drug cannabis. Jailed for 21 weeks, £107.99 compensation.

Adrian Lewis Askin, aged 26, of Poplar Road, Dunscroft: Without the consent of the owner or occupier or other lawful authority, entered land, in search or pursuit of deer with the intention of taking, killing or injuring the same, distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour. Jailed for 20 weeks, restraining order until November 24, 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gemma Hall, aged 33, of no fixed abode. Theft, fraud. Jailed for 12 weeks, £85 costs.

Victoria Joyce Jones, aged 45, of Runnymede Road, Intake: Theft, breaking bail. Jailed for 12 weeks, £112 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Geoffrey Charles Loverseed, aged 44, of Ravensworth Road, Hyde Park: Theft, breach of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 29 weeks, £78.30 compensation.

Levi Jordan Kyle Arnold, aged 29, of St Cecilia’s, Belle Vue: Assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months, £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ivan Warren, aged 46, of Burnaston Walk, Denaby: Theft, driving without a licence or insurance. Six month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £50 fine, £85 costs.

David George Coulthard, aged 48, of Queens Road, Wheatley: Theft, breach of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 16 weeks, £150 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Colcombe, aged 22, of Hayfield Close, Haxey: Assaulted a police officer by beating. Fined £650, £85 costs.

David Bailey, aged 53, of Roberts Road, Balby: Drink driving, driving while disqualified, without due care and attention, and without insurance. Ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 48 months, £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Michael Hodson, aged 36, of Chalmers Drive, Clay Lane: Theft, possession, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, articles which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely uncapped syringes. Jailed for 26 weeks.

Darren Paul Anderson, aged 37, of Askern Road, Toll Bar: Without reasonable excuse and other than as permitted by the Regulations, participated in a gathering in the Tier 4 area of Doncaster, which took place in a private dwelling and consisted of two or

Advertisement Hide Ad

more people. Fined £550, £85 costs.

Brandon Joe McMullen, aged 25, of Grange Road, Campsall: Criminal damage, harrassment. Jailed for 22 weeks, £800 compenstion, restraining order until further notice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frank Jackson, aged 41, of Rydal Place, Scawthorpe: Possession of Class C drug Zopicolone, possession of Class B drug cannabis, failed to surrender to custody. Fined £80.

Simon Hallas, aged 31, of Amersall Cresent: Threat of criminal damage, harrassment. Ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran Hudson, aged 31, of Waterslack Road, Bircotes: Drunk and disorderly, assaulted a police constable by beating. Ordered to carry out 60 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £75 compensation, £85 costs.

Addam Bennia, aged 26, of Alexandra Road, Balby: Possession of Class A drug crack cocaine, had in your possession a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of a noxious liquid, namely PAVA, possession of a metal knuckle duster. Five day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaun Fitzgerald, aged 54, of Brockhole Close, Cantley: Theft. Discharged conditionally for six months, £40 costs.

Lloyd Junior Robinson, aged 48, of Canklow Road, Rotherham. Failed to provide a breath specimen. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad