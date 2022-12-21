Andrew Murphy, aged 32, of no fixed abode: Fraud. Jailed for four weeks, compensation £30.95.

Lee Mark Parnell, aged 31, of Springwell Lane, Balby: Drunk and disorderly, breach of a suspended sentence order. Fined £361, £85 costs.

Tomasz Krzysztof Trela, aged 36, of Dominion Road, Scawthorpe: Brought into Great Britain a realistic imitation firearm. Fined £347, £85 costs.

Doncaster Magistrates Court, College Road, Doncaster. Picture: NDFP-29-09-20 MagistratesCourt 7-NMSY

Dorothy Fox, aged 75, of Palm Grove Court, Thorne: Drink driving. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Nathan Keith Andrew McGuigan, aged 33, of Kiln Court: Possession of Class A drug cocaine. Fined £500, £85 costs.

Andrew Neale, aged 42, of Haynes Gardens, Thorne: Drink driving. Fined £700, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Marcelle Daniel Smith, aged 36, of Queens Road, Wheatley: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Nigel Stothers, aged 53, of Jebb Lane, Haigh, Barnsley: Drink driving. Fined £77, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Christopher Wright, aged 36, of Thrybergh Court, Denaby Main: Possession of Class B drug cannabis. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £85 costs.

Helen Law, aged 49, of Thompson Avenue, Edlington: Drink driving, failed to surrender to custody. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Tammy Louise Wilkinson, aged 46, Vaughan Avenue: Theft. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £100 compensation.

Margaret Lucy Terry, aged 18, of Bentley Road, Bentley: Criminal damage, assault. Committed to detention for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, exclusion requirement with electronic monitoring not to enter the Frenchgate Centre and transport interchange until November 14, 2023, 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £250 compensation.

Jane Ridsdale, aged 62, of Buttercross Close, Skellow: Drink driving, driving without due care and attention. Fined £320, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 24 months

Nathan Easton, aged 32, of Instone Terrace, Instoneville: Causing harassment, alarm or distress. Curfew requirement with electronic monitoring between 7pm and 6am until January 15, 2023, £150 costs.

Ahmed Mohammed Ali, aged 26, of Glyn Avenue: In charge of a motor vehicle while over the alcohol limit. Seventy day Alcohol Abstinence Requirement, ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 40 hours unpaid work within 12 months.

Martin James Foley, aged 64, of Westmoreland Lane, Denaby Main: Driving while disqualified and without insurance, failed to provide a breath specimen. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 18 months, nine month Alcohol Treatment Requirement, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, disqualified from driving for 30 months.

Korush Rashidi, aged 43, George Street, Bentley: Indecent exposure. Twenty five day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work within 12 months, five year sexual harm prevention order.

Stephanie Freeman, aged 37, of Swan Street, Bentley: Drink driving. Jailed for 14 weeks suspended for 12 months, ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £620 costs, disqualified from driving for 42 months.

Scott Ingram, aged 46, of Scarsdale Street, Dinnington, Sheffield: Possession of Class B drug cannabis. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Martin McCormack, aged 35, of Kinlet, Washington, Tyne And Wear: Criminal damage, assault by beating. Ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £150 compensation, £150 costs.

Asa Booth, aged 19, of Cornflower Drive, Bessacarr: Used or threatened unlawful violence towards other persons and your conduct was such as would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for his personal safety. Fined £240.

Daniel Robert Gordon, aged 33, of Burton Avenue: Possession of Class B drug ketamine, failed to surrender to custody, breach of a community order. Fined £300, £85 costs.

Callum James Morris, aged 23, of no fixed abode: Criminal damage, intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress. Fifteen day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 60 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Shelby Rogers, aged 29, of no fixed abode: Theft, assault by beating. Jailed for 13 weeks, £100 compensation.

Yasmin Leech, aged 33, of Albany Road: Theft. Jailed for 20 weeks.

Lyanne King, aged 32, of Fairfax Road: Failed to supply a non intimate sample for the purpose of ascertaining whether you had a Class A drug. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Felix Mulvenna, aged 41, of Venetian Crescent, Darfield, Barnsley: failed, without reasonable excuse, to co-operate with a preliminary test, namely a DrugWipe, failed to stop at a red traffic light. Fined £120, £85 costs, driving record endorsed with four points.

Christopher D Rodgers, aged 45, of Darlington Grove, Moorends: Theft, breach of a conditional discharge order. Fined £40, £62.50 compensation, £85 costs.

Michael Rodgers, aged 38, of Sprotbrough Road, Sprotbrough: Criminal damage, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to

cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used