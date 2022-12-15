Amber Cook, aged 28, of Buckleigh Crescent, Hexthorpe: by means of a public electronic communications network a message that was grossly offensive or of an

indecent, obscene or menacing character. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £85 costs.

Jamie Wilcox, aged 38, of Orchard Drive, Hessle: Unfit to drive through drugs. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Doncaster Magistrates Court

Jamie Anderson, aged 22, of The Oval, Conisbrough: Possession of Class B drugs cannabis. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Gage Tyron Hughes, aged 29, of Waverley Avenue, Balby: Theft and fraud. Jailed for 16 weeks.

Philip Jones, aged 62, of Westminster Crescent, Intake: Drink driving. Fined £341, disqualified from driving for 18 months, £85 costs.

Victoria Joyce Jones, aged 45, of Runnymede Road, Intake: Theft. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £85 costs.

Adrian Guy Douglas Clarke, aged 36, of William Street, Grantham: Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, avoided paying rail fare. Fined £140, £85 costs.

Lee Partington, aged 42, of Armthorpe Road, Intake: Possession of Class B drug cannabis, drug driving. Fined £500, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Karl Takacs, aged 38, of Rosslyn Crescent, Bentley: Driving while disqualified and without insurance. Fined £415, £85 costs, driving record endorsed with six points.

Charlotte Fathes, aged 34, of Oakdene, New Rossington: Without lawful

excuse attempted to destroy windows to the value of intending to destroy or damage such property. Restraining order until November 8, 2023, fined £80, £85 costs.

Lachme Singh, aged 40, of Parkinson Street, Wheatley: Drink driving. Curfew requirement with electronic monitoring for six weeks until December 19 between 9pm and 6am, disqualified from driving for 23 months, £85 costs.

Paul Anderton, aged 58, of Longfellow Road: Assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Jailed for 32 weeks, restraining order until November 8, 2025, £150 compensation, £300 costs.

Billy Jarmolinski, aged 19, of Bentley Road, Bentley: Assault by beating. Ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, resatrining order until May 8 2024, fined £80, £75 compensation, £85 costs.

Ryan McMillan, aged 26, of Northfield Avenue, Toll Bar: Assaulted a police officer by beating. Curfew requirement with electronic monitoring for four weeks until December 5 between 9pm and 5am, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Andrew Hoyle, aged 34, of Pashley Road, Thorne: Theft. Jailed for 14 weeks. restraining order until May 9 2024, £200 compensation.

James Thomas Lynskey, aged 33, of no fixed abode: Threatened criminal damage to smash police car windows. Jailed for eight weeks.

Frederick Robert Kaye, aged 36, of no fixed abode: Theft, assault by beating. Jailed for 22 weeks, £200 compensation.

Conan Martin Lucas, aged 44, of Ratten Road, Wadworth: Assaulted a police officer by beating, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress. Curfew requirement with electronic monitoring for three months until February 8, 2023 between 7pm and 7am, £350 compensation £200 costs.

Gemma Hall, aged 33, of Victoria Road, Bentley: Theft. Fined £40.

Craig Mullen, aged 40, of Kadeby Avenue, Conisborough: Criminal damage, assault by beating, course of conduct amounted to stalking, caused harassment, alarm or distress,used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour. Jailed for 22 weeks, £200 compensation, restraining order until further order.

Ricky Wright, aged 25, of Wordsworth Avenue, Balby: Failed to supply a blood specimen, driving without a licence or insurance, theft. Fifteen day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 18 months, £85 costs.

Gernell Singh, aged 45, of Franklin Crescent, Bennetthorpe: Assault thereby occasioning actual bodily harm. harrassment, breach of a non-molestation order. Jailed for 42 weeks suspended for 24 months, 35 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, restraining order until November 11, 2027, £500 compensation.

Sam Holmes, aged 34, of Hexthorpe Road, Hexthorpe: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £220, £200 costs.

Craig Alan Coulter, aged 36, of no fixed abode: Theft. Jailed for six months.

Litvars Sunitis, aged 40, of Crimpsall Road, Hexthorpe: Drink driving, driving while disqualified and without a licence. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months, 80 day Alcohol Abstinence Requirement, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for four years.

Darryl Barrett, aged 43, of Copley Road: Criminal damage, assault by beating, failure to surrender to custody, theft. Jailed for 26 weeks, £375 compensation.

Luke Ronald Beardshaw, aged 36, of Wembley Road, Moorends: assault by beating, breach of a restraining order. Jailed for 20 weeks, £100 compensation.

Mark James Flynn, aged 40, of Newstreet, Bentley: Theft, assault by beating, breach of a supervision requirement. Jailed for 26 weeks, £345 compensation.

Ioan lucian Marginean, aged 34, of Stonegate, Thorne: Drink driving, driving without a licence or MOT. Fined £583, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

