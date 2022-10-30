Kyle Mark Nettleship, aged 30, of Wingfield Road, Greasborough, Rotherham: Theft, breach of suspended sentence order. Discharged conditionally for six months, fined £40, £85 costs.

Yasmin Leech, aged 33, of Surrey Street, Balby: Theft. Jailed for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £796 compensation.

Ryan Sutton, aged 26, of Windhill Crescent, Mexborough: Production of Class B drug cannabis, possession of Class A drug cocaine, possession of Class B drug cannabis. Twenty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 220 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Doncaster Magistrates Court, College Road, Doncaster. Picture: NDFP-29-09-20 MagistratesCourt 4-NMSY

Jane Elizabeth Gowland, aged 50, of The Oval, Dunscroft: Drug driving. Fifteeen day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, disqualified from driving for three years, fined £200, £200 costs.

Colin Coppin, aged 56, of High Street, Crowle: Drink driving. Ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 75 hours of unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 22 months, £85 costs.

Berryl Gaskin, aged 35, of Warwick Road, Intake: Driving while disqualified, without insurance or an MOT. Fined £120, £85 costs, driving record endorsed with eight points.

BBJ Hoult, aged 27, of Cross Street, Upton, Pontefract: Criminal damage. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Abdul Rehman, aged 44, of Sandford Road, Bradford: Failed to supply a breath specimen. Ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, disqualified from driving for 36 months, £85 costs.

Anthony Phillip Stone, aged 33, of HMP Hull, Hedon Road, Hull: Assaulted a prison officer by beating. Jailed for 16 weeks, £100 compensation.

Daniel John Bond, aged 45, of Furnival Road, Balby: Theft, threatening behaviour. Jailed for three weeks.

Craig Peart, aged 59, of Monks Close, Dunscroft: Owner of a dangerously out of control Patterdale terrier. Dog to be kept under proper control by being securely held on a lead by a person who is not less than 16 years old, being securely fitted with a muzzle sufficient to prevent it biting any person, lead must not be more than six feet long and the properties where the dog is kept must be secured, or it must be destroyed, fined £108, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Alan Martin Bracha, aged 40, of Newthorpe Road, Norton: Criminal damage. Twenty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, restraining order until until October 11, 2024, £200 compensation, £85 costs.

Vicki Alexander, aged 43, of Runnymede Road, Intake: Breach of noise abatement order. Fined £150, £150 costs.

Samuel James Jepson, aged 23, of Low Road, Balby: Assault by beating. Twenty five say Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, restraining order until October 12, 2025, £85 costs.

David Travis, aged 31, of Brunswick Square: Threat of criminal damage. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for two years, 30 day Building Better Relationships and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, restraining order until October 14, 2025, £85 costs, £438 compensation.

Geoff Francis Finlow, aged 36, of South Street: Theft. Jailed for 26 weeks, £250 compensation.

Lee Denis Merritt, aged 38, of Poplar Place, Armthorpe: Drug driving. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified for 12 months.

Ian Ottoway, aged 34, of Northfield Avenue, Toll Bar: Breach of a restraining order. Jailed for 12 weeks, £85 costs.

Kamil Wroblewski, aged 37, of Hadleigh Court, Scunthorpe: Drink driving, failed to surrender to custody. Fined £692, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Joshua Simms, aged 28, of Elmfield Road, New Rossington: Assaulted a police officer by beating, resisted a police constable, failed to surrender to custody. Fined £980, £50 compensation, £350 costs.

Laura Andrews, aged 29, of Springwell Lane, Balby: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Scott Jones, aged 33, of Princess Avenue, Stainforth: Drunk and disorderly. Discharged conditionally for six months, £85 costs.

Jozef Tancos, aged 34, of Stone Close Avenue, Hexthorpe: Drink driving. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Darryl Michael Mullins, aged 33, of HMP Doncaster, Marshgate: Theft. Jailed for two weeks, £72 compensation.

Barham Zangana, aged 23, of St James Street: Driving without insurance. Fined £120, disqualified from driving for six months, £85 costs.

Viaceslauas Scerbakovas, aged 39, of Norwich Road, Thornton Heath, Croydon: Threatening behaviour. Fined £160, £85 costs.

Owen James White, aged 23, of Abbey Grove, Dunscroft: Assault by beating. Fined £135, £150 compensation, £250 costs.

Kaka Mohammad, aged 31, of Princes Street, Stockport: Criminal damage, possession of Class B cannabis. Fined £80, £170 compensation, £85 costs.

George John Warick Ross, aged 26, of East Cowick, Snaith: Drunk and disorderly, criminal damage, possession of an Anglo Arms fixed blade knife. Ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

David Richard Sykes, aged 40, of no fixed abode: Theft. Jailed for 16 weeks, £40.75 compensation.

Daniel Corkin, aged 39, of Aintree Avenue, Cantley: Assault by beating. Twelve day Mental Health Treatment Requirement, ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, fined £50, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

John Eric Hugill, aged 35, of Woodlands Road, Woodlands: Theft, driving while disqualified. Ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work, £85 costs, six points.