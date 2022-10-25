These are the latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court. All addresses are Doncaster unless stated otherwise.

Kyle Walker, aged 18, of Highgate Close, New Rossington: Possession of two razor blades, assaulting a police officer by beating, criminal damage, threatening communication, breach of a conditional discharge order. Twenty five day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £100 compensation.

Andrew George McKendrick, aged 25, of Montague Street: Possession of a steak knife. Jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £85 costs.

Doncaster Magistrates Court, College Road, Doncaster. Picture: NDFP-29-09-20 MagistratesCourt 4-NMSY

Gregg Thornhill, aged 40, of no fixed abode:Theft, breach of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 24 weeks suspended for 18 months.

David Anthony Farrow, aged 71, of Thorne Road: using a trap for the purpose of killing or taking animals, causing unecessary suffering to a protected animal, namely a squirrel. Fineds £160, £100 costs, disqualified from keeping animals due to being inappropriate in the circumstances.

David George Coulthard, aged 48, of no fixed abode: Theft. Fined £60, £50 compensation.

Greg Hinchcliffe, aged 33, of no fixed abode: Assaulted a police officer, theft. Jailed for 14 weeks, £50 compensation.

Shazed Aslam, aged 46, of Broom Terrace, Broom, Rotherham: Driving while disqualified and without insurance. Jailed for 12 weeks, disquallilfied from driving for 25 months.

Laura Andrews, aged 29, of Soringwell Lane, Balby: Drunk and disorderly. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Jade Bradshaw, aged 32, of Empire Crescent, Woodlands: Drink driving. Fined £207, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Rabar Osman Kadir, aged 28, of Oversley Road: Failed to provide a breath specimen, driving without a licence or insurance. Ordered to carry out 125 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Daniel Parry, aged 27, of Argyll Avenue, Woodhouse: Carrying an offensive weapon, namely extendable baton, possession of Class B drug cannabis. Ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Joseph Power, aged 50, of St Benedict's Court, Sheffield: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £40, £85 costs.

Stephen Swallow, aged 38, of Adwick Road, Mexborough: Criminal damage. Fined £40, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Jordan Thompson, aged 27, of Stokewell Road, West Melton, Rotherham: Drink driving. Fined £500, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Anthony Halstead, aged 33, of Bay Tree Grove, Auckley: Drunk and disorderly, possession of Class B drug cannabis. Fined £200, £85 costs.

Antony Harding, aged 60, of Broadwater Drive, Dunscroft: Failed to provide a breath specimen. Ordered to carry out 60 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Paul Hosking, aged 44, of Holly Road, Auckley: Harrassment. Fined £576, £85 costs.

Tapi Chindongo, aged 25, of Walstow Crescent, Armthorpe: Drink driving. Fined £320, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Mark Bouteell, aged 46, of Rose Avenue, Balby: Theft, breach of a community order. Six month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement, ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £85 costs.

Darrell Joseph Coleman, aged 24, of Glyn Avenue: Possession of a kitchen knife, assault by beating. Jailed for 50 weeks, £150 compensation.

Matthew McAvoy, aged 19, of Orchard Grove, Dunscroft: Theft. Fined £80, £50 compensation, £85 costs.

Leonard Skipp, aged 59, of Clee Road, Cleethorpes: Using threatening behaviour. Ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Ian Ottaway, aged 34, of Northfield Avenue, Toll Bar: Breach of a non-

molestation order, assault by beating. Jailed for 12 weeks, restraining order until October 4 2023, £100 costs.

Finan Kiflezghi, aged 24, of St James Street: Using threatening behaviour, carrying an offensive weapon, namely a belt. Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for

12 months, ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 80n hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Paul Binney, aged 52, of Stone Close, Hexthorpe: Drink driving. Twenty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 28 months.

Christopher Martin, aged 32, of Woodbrook Road, Halifax: Failed to provide a breath specimen. Twenty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £620 costs, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

John Paul Blay, aged 54, of Old Hexthorpe, Hexthorpe: Stalking. Breach of a community order. Twenty week curfew with electronic monitoring between 5pm and 9pm until February 24, 2023, 30 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £100 fine, £85 costs, restraining order until May 16, 2027.

Gemma Louise Mitchell, aged 27, of no fixed abode: Theft, breach of a community order. Jailed for 11 months.

Martin Steven Shaw, aged 43, of HMP Doncaster: Assaulted a prison officer. Jailed for 60 days.

Bethany Woolliss, aged 28, of Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, Sheffield: Possession of a steak knife, using threatening behaviour, breach of supervision requirments. Jailed for six months suspended for two years, 30 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £85 costs, £50 fine.

Viorel Iancu Coblisan, aged 24, of Balby Road, Balby: Driving while disqualified, driving without insurance. Ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £150.

Tudorel Radu, aged 33, of Str Lacului, Romania: Possession of a Stanley knife. Jailed for 14 days suspended for 12 months.

