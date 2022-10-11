These are the latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates’ Court. All addresses are Doncaster unless stated otherwise.

Lee Turton, aged 42, of HMP Doncaster: Harassment. Jailed for 14 days.

Christopher Sanderson, aged 25, of Wharf Road, Wheatley: Criminal damage, failed to surrender to custody. Jailed for seven weeks.

Doncaster Magistrates Court, College Road, Doncaster. Picture: NDFP-29-09-20 MagistratesCourt 4-NMSY

Andrew Smith, aged 32, of Richmond Road, Moorends: Failed to stop. Fined £80, costs £85, driving record endorsed with six points.

Lewis Langley, aged 22, of Exchange Street, Hyde Park: Theft. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Christopher Lawrence Silman, aged 26, of Old Hexthorpe: Driving without insurance or a licence. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Connor Stevens, aged 26, of Harewood Court, Bircotes: Theft. Fined £160, £85 costs.

Darren Taylor, aged 51, of Burnell Street, Brimington, Chesterfield: Criminal damage. Discharged conditionally for 18 months.

Cameron Thomson, aged 27, of Dublin Road, Intake: Driving without insurance, drink driving, possession of Class A drug cocaine. Fined £1,000, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Przemek Woszczyk, aged 38, of Amersall Road, Scawthorpe: Drink driving. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Paul Jon Barkley, aged 47, of High Street, Bentley: Possession of a Stanley knife. Community order of a four week curfew with electronic monitoring between 8pm and 6am until October 10.

Dexter Bowyer, aged 31, of Boswell Close, New Rossington: Drink driving. Fined £750, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Lonel-Rizonel Buturugal, aged 30, of Hexthorpe Road: Assaulted a police constable by beating. Ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £150 compensation, £85 costs.

Steven Flint, aged 39, of Laburnham Drive, Armthorpe: Drink driving, driving without insurance. Fined £160, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Kimberley Moxon, aged 25, of Morton Road, Mexborough: Assault by beating. Restraining order until September 13, 2023, fined £120, £85 costs.

William Charles Eden Hogan, aged 39, of Wharf Road, Wheatley: Theft. Discharged conditionally for six months, £85 costs.

Geoffrey Charles Loverseed, aged 44, of Ravensworth Road, Hyde Park: Theft. Fifteen day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Richey Nealdale, aged 37, of HMP Doncaster: Breacsh of a sexual harm prevention order, installed a mobile phone app whilst prohibited. Jailed for 12 months.

Ayoub Dghoughi, aged 21, of Hunt Lane, Bentley: Theft, breach of a conditional discharge order. Ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months.

Terrence Mutero, aged 39, of Station Road, Arksey: Making threatening electronic communication. Twenty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry our 40 hours unpaid work within 12 months, restraining order until September 14, 2023, £150 costs.

Liam David Shead, aged 30, of Vaughan Avenue: Sent a distressing electronic communication. Twenty five day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, fined £50, £85 costs.

Jason Turner, aged 33, of Whitehall Road, Cambridge: Possession of Class B drug cannabis. Discharged conditionally for six months.

Gavin Michael Brown, aged 43, of Hamilton Court, Conisbrough: persistent use of a public electronic communications network to cause annoyance, criminal damage, assault. Jailed for 15 weeks suspended for 12 months, 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £345 compensation.

Mark Finney, aged 37, of no fixed abode: Harrassment. Twenty day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, restraining order until September 15, 2024, £85 costs.

Nathan Atkin, aged 39, of Wharf Road: Theft, breach of a community order. Jailed for nine weeks, £169.96 compensation.

Sean Spencer Riley, aged 42, of Festival Close, Kiveton Park, Sheffield: Assault by beating, criminal damage. One hundred and 20 day Alcohol Abstinence Requirement, 35 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, restraining order until March 15, 2024, £500 compensation, £620 costs.

Jake Christopher Troupe, aged 26, of Locksley Avenue, Edenthorpe: Drug driving, driving while disqualified and without insurance, possession of Class B drug cannabis. Twelve sessions of Mental Health Treatment Requirement, 30 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 weeks, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

James Barden, aged 48, of Wivelsfield Road, Balby: Criminal damage. Restraining order until September 15, 2023, fined £300, £510 compensation.

Joel Bragg, aged 31, of Marshland Road, Moorends: Criminal damage. Discharged conditionally for six months, £150 compensation, £85 costs.

Fouad Akaouir, aged 23, of no fixed abode: Trespass, theft. Jailed for 24 weeks, £50 compensation.

Lauren Gittins, aged 33, of Daylands Avenue, Conisbrough: Criminal damage, £300 compensation.

Lauren Gittins, aged 33, of Daylands Avenue, Conisbrough: breached a domestic violence protection order. Jailed for seven days.

Sarah Brazier, aged 43, of Bishop Street, Bentley: Assault by beating. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £100 compensation.

Harley James Del-Mar, aged 28, of Surrey Street, Balby: Possession of Class B drug cannabis. Fined £80, £85 costs.