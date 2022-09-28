News you can trust since 1925
Court round-up: Latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

These are the latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court. All addresses are Doncaster unless stated otherwise.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 11:18 am

David Roulston, aged 40, of Hoddesdon Crescent, Dunscroft: Failed to provide a breath specimen. Fined £440, costs £85, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Jason Seiles, aged 34, of Lime Tree Avenue, Armthorpe: Theft. Discharged conditionally for six months. compensation £12, £40 costs.

Andrew Beattie, aged 66, of Canterbury Road, Wheatley: Drink driving. Fined £281, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Doncaster Magistrates' Court, College Road, Doncaster. Picture: NDFP-29-09-20 MagistratesCourt 7-NMSY

Daniel Peter Jung, aged 25, of Church Street, Jump, Barnsley: Possession of Class B drug cannabis. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Peter Holmes, aged 42, of Pinewood Avenue, Armthorpe: Theft. Discharged conditionally for two years, £140 compensation.

Scott Johnson, aged 33, of Briar Close, Auckley: Drink driving. Community order to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 23 months, £85 costs.

David Thomas Kidd, aged 28 of Camden Place, Balby Bridge: Assault a police constable by beating. Discharged conditionally for two years, £50 compensation.

Daniel Robert Mee, aged 29, of Baines Avenue, Edlington: Driving while disqualified, driving without a licence, failed to supply a blood specimen. Community order to carry out 120 hours unpaid work within 12 hours, disqualified from driving for four years, £85 costs.

Jim Denman, aged 27, of Lawn Avenue: Drunk and disorderly, assaulted a person assisting a constable, possession of Class A drug cocaine. Community order to carry out 100 hours unpaid work withing 12 months, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

David Glen, aged 34, c/o Broom Hill Drive, Cantley: Drink driving. Fined £369, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 38 months.

Marcin Jakubowski, aged 34, of Drake Road, Wheatley: Drug driving. Fined £346, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for three years.

Rabar Osman Kadir, aged 28, of Childer Street, Hyde Park: Driving without a licence or insurance. Fined £300, disqualified from driving for six months, £85 costs.

Nicola McHugh, aged 43, of Tower Hill, Westwoodside: Drink driving. Fined £200, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Daniel Thomas Beaney, aged 31, of Belgravia, Goole: Harassment. Fined £120, £50 compensation, £85 costs.

Paul Andrew Speight, aged 51, of March Gate, Conisbrough: Breach of a community order. Jailed for ten weeks.

Christina Maw, aged 31, of Main Street, Methley, Leeds: Harassment. Restraining order until September 7, 2023, fined £562, £85 costs.

Darren Barton, aged 48, of Miller Close, Thorne: Trespass with intent to steal, theft. Jailed for 24 weeks suspended for 12 months, £250 compensation.

Kyle Allan Mitchell, aged 29, of Cross Bank: Criminal damage, breach of a restraining order, breach of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 14 weeks.

Jonathon Harold Moore, aged 27, of no fixed abode: Breach of a restraining order. Jailed for 16 weeks.

Michelle Elizabeth Adams, aged 43, of Abbott Street, Hexthorpe: Theft. Fined £100, £85 costs.

John Scott Boughey, aged 51, of Milton Walk, Hyde Park: Possession of a knife. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, £85 costs.

Adam Irwin, aged 32, of Warmsworth Road, Balby: Assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Jailed for 20 weeks suspended for 24 months, restraining order until March 7, 2024, £150 compensation, £85 costs.

Damien Owoudzie, aged 38, of Highfield Road: Theft, using threatening behaviour, failed to provide a non intimate sample for the purpose of ascertaining whether you had a Class A drug in your body. Jailed for four weeks.

Liam Dixon, aged 33, of Lawn Avenue, Woodlands: Possession of a lock knife. Jailed for 12 weeks.

Victoria Joyce Jones, aged 44, of Runnymede Road, Intake: Theft. Three month Alcohol Treatment Requirement, 12 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £77.50 compensation.

Dean Martin Skimin, aged 48, of Norwich Road, Wheatley: Drug driving. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Samuel Spink, aged 24, of Lockwood Close, Thorne: Breach of the peace. Bound over in the sum of £100 for six months to keep the peace.

David Michael Haynes, aged 39, of Sidney Road, Intake: Failed to provide a breath specimen, possession of Stanley knives, driving without insurance. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, disqualified from driving for 36 months, £85 costs, 90 day Alcohol Abstinence Requirement, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Wojciech Strzeszewski, aged 26, of Kingfisher Drive, Barnsley: Production of 12 Class B drug cannabis plants. Fined £461.

Keegan Robinson, aged 20, of West Street, Conisbrough: Using threatening behaviour. Fined £129, £300 costs.

Pavlo Konstaninov, aged 31, of Carr View Avenue, Balby: Drunk and disorderly. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £85 costs.

Albertus Jankowilz, aged 42, of Earlesmere Avenue, Balby: Breach of the peace. Fined £85, Bound over in the sum of £100 for six months to keep the peace and not to act in a disorderly, aggressive or threatening manner.

Mark James Flynn, aged 39, of Waverley Avenue, Balby: Theft, failed without reasonable excuse to comply with supervision requirements. Jailed for five weeks, compensation £42.64.

Joshua David Charles Hoff, aged 32, of no fixed abode: Using threatening behaviour, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody. Fined £120, £85 costs.

Tommy-Lee Knott, aged 34, of Oldfield Crescent, Stainforth: Theft, breach of a conditional discharge order. Compensation £30.

James Mahoney, aged 30, of Heartswood Road, Bentley: Assault by beating. Jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months.

