Court round-up - Latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

The latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court. All addresses are Doncaster unless stated otherwise.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 8:47 am

Mark Anthony Noble, aged 58, c/o 19 High Street, Great Houghton, Barnsley: Drink driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, possession of Class B drug amphetamine, failed to surrender to custody. Jailed for ten weeks, disqualified from driving for 36 months, £85 costs.

David McTear, aged 43, of Westerdale, Worksop: Driving while using a mobile phone. Fined £60, £300 costs, driving record endorsed with three points.

Alex Russell Bate, aged 38, of Sparrow Hawk Way, Wath Upon Dearne, Rotherham: Made an indecent photograph, namely a Category A image, of a child. Jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 24 months, 35 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 250 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs, required to register with the Sexual Offences Act 2003 from August 1 2022 for seven years.

Doncaster Magistrates Court, College Road, Doncaster. Picture: NDFP-29-09-20 MagistratesCourt 1-NMSY

Anthony Donnelly-Ford, aged 23, of Gibbons Lane, Thorne: Drunk and disorderly, breached a suspended sentence order. Fined £120, £85 costs.

Thomas Watson, aged 76, of Fernhurst Road: Drunk and disorderly. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Andrew Woodward, aged 27, of Grange Lane, Maltby, Rotherham: Possession of Class B drug cannabis. Discharged conditionally for six months.

Jason Gaskin, aged 51, of Stockbridge Lane, Bentley: Failed to provide a breath specimen. Fined £120, £85 costs, driving record endorsed with ten points.

Robert Wingate, aged 23, of HMP Humber, Everthorpe, North Cave: Breach of a restraining order. Jailed for 12 weeks.

Kristopher Seaman, aged 36, of Brecks Road, Retford: Failed to provide a blood specimen. Fined £120, £85 costs, driving record endorsed with ten points.

Emanuel Anghel, aged 22, of Bethel Road, Rotherham: Driving while disqualified, driving wihout insurance, failed to surrender to custody. Community order of a six week curfew with electronic monitoring between 9pm and 6am until September 13.

Peter Holmes, aged 42, of Pinewood Avenue, Armthorpe: Theft. Ordered to carry out 70 hours unpaid work within 12 months, compensation £90.50.

Danielle Mournain, aged 35, of Tranquil Walk, New Rossington: Theft, failed to comply with suspended sentence order. Jailed for 24 weeks suspended for 12 months.

Naji Candir, aged 32, of Carr View Avenue: Criminal damage, using threatening behaviour. Twenty five day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 60 hours unpaid work withing 12 months, £343 compensation.

Daniel John Smith, aged 43, of Lunnsfield Lane, Burton Salmon, Leeds: Using threatening behaviour, breach of conditional discharge order. Fifteen day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £50 fine, £85 costs.

April Cawkwell, aged 34, of Eden Drive, Askern: Drink driving. Fifteen day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £50 fine, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

David Andrew Booker, aged 38, of Brockhole Close, Cantley: Failed to supply a blood specimen. Three month Alcohol Treatment Requirement, ordered to carry out 60 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 14 months, £85 costs.

Alessandro Danila, aged 20, of Ford Street, Nottingham: Theft. Ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Kyle Michael Matthews, aged 25, of Carfield Lane, Bolton upon Dearne: Possession of a Stanley knife. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 60 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Mitu Mecic, aged 49, of Blaydes Street, Hull: Disqualified from driving, speeding. Four week curfew with electronic monitoring between 8pm and 4am until September 1, disqualified from driving for 12 months, £85 costs.

Jack Smith, aged 30 of no fixed abode: Assaulted a police constable by beating, causing a nuisance to NHS staff. Thirty days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work with 12 months, £150 compensation.

Lukasz Wojtkowski, aged 32, of Westfield Road, Balby: Assault by beating, criminal damage. Restraining order until until February 4, 2024, fined £166, £652 compensation.

Troy Jermayne Henry, aged 35, of Poplar Place, Armthorpe: Drink driving, failed to surrender to custody, breach of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 16 weeks, disqualified from driving for 36 months, £85 costs.

Ajet Halili, aged 25, of Pond Close, Lakeside: Drink driving, driving without a licence or insurance. Disqualified from driving for 14 months, fined £240.

Scott Anthony Hendry, aged 44, of Avondale Road, Masbrough: Failed to supply a blood sample. Ordered to carry out an eight week curfew with electronic monitoring between 8pm and 6am until October 3, 2022, £325 costs.

Frederick John Teale, aged 56, of Galsworthy Close, Balby: Theft. Ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for five years, £85 costs.

Ricky Alan Clarke, aged 28, of Carr Road, Edlington: Driving without insurance, obstructing a police officer, driving while disqualified. Discharged conditionally for three years, disqualified from driving for 18 months, £85 costs.

Nicholas Dean Richardson, aged 54, of Carr View Avenue, Balby: Theft. Jailed for 27 weeks.

Nikaiya Warmington, aged 24, of Avon Grove, Milton Keynes: Using threatening behaviour, failed to surrender to custody. Fined £120, £85 costs.

Gemma Wright, aged 39, of Decoy Road, Worthing, West Sussex: Possession of Class A drug heroin. Fined £120, £85 costs.

Gavin Michael Brown, aged 43, of Balby Road, Balby: Criminal damage. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £40 compensation.

Daniel James Carr, aged 35, of Bellis Avenue, Balby: Drink driving, driving without insurance or a licence. Fined £560, disqualified for 36 months.