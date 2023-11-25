Court round-up: Latest convictions for Doncaster at Sheffield Magistrates' Court

These are the latest convictions for Doncaster at Sheffield Magistrates' Court, while the Doncaster court is closed.

Sheffield Magistrates' Court.

Ellie May Scorer, aged 23, of New Park Estate, Stainforth: Failed to supply a blood specimen. Fifteen day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Jean-Ibo Amet, aged 20, of Springbank, Hull: Dangerous driving, driving without insurance. Orderd to carry out 150 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 15 months, £85 costs.

Liam Benjamin Wayne Mitchell, aged 32, of Surrey Street, Balby: Theft, possession of Class B drug cannabis. Jailed for eight months, ordered to pay of £2,743.82 compensation, £85 costs.

Frank Jackson, aed 42, of Craithie Road, Town Fields: Theft, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, failed to supply a blood specimen. Jailed for six months suspended for 12 months, six month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £310 compensation, £640 costs, disqualified from driving for 29 months.

Stefan David Walker, aged 32, of Galsworthy Close, Balby: Theft, breach of a supervision default order. Jailed for eight weeks, ordered to pay £48.93 compensation, £160 costs.

Jacob Robert Smith, aged 57, of New Green, Stainforth: Criminal damage, theft, failed to surrender to custody. Jailed for six months suspended for 24 months, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £135 compensation, £85 costs.

Mohammed Yavari, aged 48, of Oaklands Drive, Bessacarr: Failed to provide a breath specimen. Fifteen days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 20 months, £85 costs.

Paula Greenfield, aged 53, of Shaftesbury House, Intake: Theft. Ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £370 compensation.

Charlie Joseph Ward, aged 47, of Selwyn Street, Liverpool: Drink driving. Ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 23 months, £200 costs.

Anna Tretkowski, aged 34, of no fixed abode: Criminal damage, failed to surrender to custody. Discharged conditionally for six months, ordered to pay £1,000 compensation.

Evanas Asaciovas, aged 19, of Granby Road: Theft. Thirty day Building Better Relationships programme, 30 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months.

Ryan Grant Hodgson, aged 31, of Sheffield Road: Made an indecent photograph, namely 2 category A images, of a child, possessed extreme pornographic images which portrayed a person performing an act of intercourse with a dog. Jailed for four months suspended for 12 months, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £300 costs.

