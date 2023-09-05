Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Robert Adam Lynskey, aged 42, of Princes Crescent, Edlington: Theft. Jailed for seven days, £172 compensation.

Paul Badita, aged 29, of no fixed abode: Assaulted a police officer by beating. Fined £120, £100 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Clinton Wilkinson, aged 48, of no fixed abode: Breach of the terms of section 80 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, possession of Class B drug cannabis. Jailed for four weeks suspended for 12 months, fined £40.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Magistrates' Court.

Nathan James Douglas, aged 38, of Westgate End, Wakefield: Without reasonable excuse, you contacted a person on numerous occasions by telephone which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order under section 360 of the Sentencing Act 2020. Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, £85 costs.

Craig Kitching, aged 34, of High Hazel Road, Moorends: Sent by means of a

public electronic communications network a message, namely four tweets, that

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character (The court finds that this offence was motivated (wholly or partly) by hostility towards persons who are of a particular sexual orientation). Ten day Rehabilitation Activity

Requirement, ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Aidan-Jack Marshall, aged 18, of Holyrood Road, Town Fields: Drink driving. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Alan May, aged 32, of HMP Doncaster, Marshgate: Breach of terms of sections 80 and 98(3) of the Sexual Offences Act 2003. Jailed for 24 weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Taylor, aged 24, of Catherine Street, Hyde Park. Theft. Fined £40, compensation of £8.10, £85 costs.

Jake Christopher Troupe, College Road: Had in your possession a weapon

designed or adapted for the discharge of a gas, namely PFEFFER-KO FOG. Twenty eight day curfew with electronic monitoring between 7pm and 7am.

Barry Steven Andrews, aged 50, of Hallam Close: Theft. Exclusion Requirement not to enter CO-OP at Nostell Place in Bessacarr for 12 months, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £174 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Anthony Birley, aged 26, of Rowms Lane, Swinton, Rotherham: Drunk and disorderly. Fined £40, £85 costs.

Benjamin Goddard, aged 22, of Gardenia Road, Kirk Sandall: Drink driving. Fined £80, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Scott Green, aged 39, of Fairfax Road, Intake: Criminal damage, assault by beating. Fined £800, £1,600 compensation, £85 costs.

Leah Ward, aged 26, of Makin Street, Mexborough: Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress which was racially or religiously aggravated. Fined £400.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Davies, aged 25, of Church Lane, Cantley: Criminal damage. Ten day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 60 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £960 compensation, £85 costs.

Ryan Parfitt, aged 39, of Lodge Road, Carcroft: Assaulted a police officer by beating. Three month curfew with electronic monitoring between 9pm and 6am, ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £200 compensation, £85 costs.

Mohammed Kamal Ismael, aged 42, of Lime Tree Avenue, Hyde Park: Driving while disqualified, driving withuot insurance, without a licence, speeding. Fined £600, costs of £620, disqualified from driving for six months.

Jason Clark-Gomes, aged 23, of Brantwood Crescent, Cantley: Driving without insurance, failed to stop for a police officer, driving without due care and attention. Driving record endorsed with six points, fined £200, £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greg Hinchcliffe, aged 34, of South Street, Hyde Park: Theft, breach of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 26 weeks, suspended sentence of imprisonment of six weeks suspended for 12 months.

Dean Macpherson, aged 43, of Mansfield Crescent, Armthorpe: Possession of Class A drug cocaine. Fined £500.

Simon Smith, aged 32 of no fixed abode: Theft. Jailed for three months suspended for 12 months, 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Kerry Tetley, aged 37, of Essex Avenue, Intake: Failed to stop, driving without due care and attention. Jailed for three months suspended for 12 months, five day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 60 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moses Kuzatjike, aged 39, of Balby Road, Balby: Drink driving, driving without insurance or a licence, wilfuly obstructed a police constable, failed to surrender to court. Fined £750, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for three years.

Simon Madeley, aged 46, of Simpson Place, Mexborough: Failed to provide a breath specimen, drink driving. Six month Alcohol Treatment Requirement, 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for three years.

Melaine Revill, aged 52, of Cedar Walk, Campsall: In charge of a mechanically propelled vehicle whilst unfit to drive, the defendant was unfit to drive through drink or drugs in that by disclosing to officers that you had taken crack and heroin, possession of Class B drug cannabis. Fined £300, disqualified from driving for six months.

Robert Smith, aged 41, of Doncaster Road, Wakefield: Sent messages via Facebook Messenger, which you were prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Jailed for nine months suspended for 24 months, nine month following requirements