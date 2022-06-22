Stephen Mark Phelps, aged 35, of Carr View Avenue, Balby: Theft. Jailed for 30 weeks suspended for 12 months, 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £120 compensation.

Joshua Scott, aged 24, of White House Road, Bircotes: Assault by beating, criminal damage. Community of a 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £375 compensation.

Ben Kennington, aged 36, of no fixed abode: Driving while disqualified, driving without insurance. Jailed for eight weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Anthony Richard Tidswell, aged 59, of Dart Grove, Auckley: Assault by beating. Community order of a six month Alcohol Treatment Requirement, a 30 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £50 fine, £100 costs.

Christian Nicholai, aged 31, of Jarratt street, Hyde Park: Failed to provide a breath specimen, driving without insurance, driving without a licence. Community order to carry out unpaid work for 80 hours within 12 months, £620 costs, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Wayne Adam Derry, aged 41, of Arundale Court, Wakefield: Possession of Class B drug cannabis, harrassment, trespass. Community order for a 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £85 costs.

Aaron Paul Reece Clark, aged 34, of Roberts Road: Driving while disqualified, drikving without insurance, drug driving. Community order of a 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, order to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for three years, £85 costs.

Tracy Joy Jones, aged 59, of Radburn Road, New Rossington: Theft. Community order for a four week curfew with electronic monitoring between 9pm and 6am until June 9, £85 costs.

Adil Arslaan Mahmood, aged 28, of HMP Wealstun, Wetherby: Assaulted a prison custody officer. Jailed for 26 weeks, £100 compensation.

Raivis Dauguls, aged 25, of no fixed abode: Drink driving, driving without a licence. Disqualified from driving for 14 months, fined £400, £85 costs.

Brett Aaron Turner, aged 31, of Cromwell Road, Bentley: Failed to provide a breath specimen. Community order to carry out unpaid work for 80 hours within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 17 months, £85 costs.

Jamie Liam Brodie, aged 29, of Chestnut Avenue, New Rossington: Threatening behaviour. Community order for a 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.

Dragos Ene, aged 37, of Royal Avenue: Drink driving, driving without a licence, driving while disqualified. Community order to carry out unpaid work for 160 hours within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 36 months, £85 costs.

Daniel Reed, aged 34, of Harvest Close, Edenthorpe: Assault by beating. Discharged conditionally for 6 months, £10 compesation.

Gary Ridgill, aged 36, of Princegate: Trespass. Fined £100, £85 costs.

Neil James Burns, aged 39, of Ramsden Road, Hexthorpe: Theft. Fined £80, £85 costs.

Stephen Cassidy, aged 45, of Lindrick Close, Bessacarr: Drink driving. Community order of a 12 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, disqualified from driving for three years, £85 costs.

Bartlomiej Ruszkowski, aged 33, of Abbott Street, Hexthorpe: Drink driving. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 19 months.

David Cunningham, aged 29, of Kirkhouse Green Road. Kirkhouse Green: Criminal damage, using threatening behaviour. Fined £160, £85 costs.

Steven Bisby, aged 47, of Broadwater Drive, Dunscroft: Drink driving. Fined £400, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

James Correy, aged 26, of Worcester Avenue, Wheatley. Assaulting a detention officer and a police officer. Jailed for four weeks, £100 compensation.

Mark Dooler, aged 29, of Tadcaster Close, Denaby: Criminal damage. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Jay Regan, aged 43, of Alvaston Walk, Denaby: Community orderm to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 26 months, £85 costs.

Darren Anderson, aged 34, of Prospect Terrace, Gainsborough: Theft, possession of Class B drug amphetamine. Jailed for 12 weeks, £85 costs.

Gage Hughes, aged 28, of no no fixed abode: Theft, failed to provide a non intimate sample.Jailed for ten weeks, £85 costs.

John Blay, aged 54, of Old Hexthorpe, Hexthorpe: Harassment.

Community order fora 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, restraining order until May 16, £85 costs.

Romeo Patar, aged 40, of Upavon Garth, Bransholme, Hull: Failed to give a breath specimen.

Ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

William Brazil, aged 71, of Station Road, Dunscroft: Caused unecessary suffering to an animal. Ordered to carry out 130 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £500 costs, disqualified from owning horses for ten years.

Tony Lee Hamilton, aged 31, of March Gate, Conisbrough: Assaulted a police officer, harassment, assault, failed to surrender to court. Jailed for 26 weeks, £100 compensation, £200 costs.

Nathan Atkin, aged 39, of Wharf Road: Theft, failedm to surrender to custody. Community order of a nine month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement, six month exclusion requirement, 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £196 compensation, £85 costs.

Craig Lee King, aged 29, of Don Street, Conisbrough: Driving without a licence or insurance. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqua.

Angela Parry, aged 49, of Blackfriars Walk, Lincoln: Failed to provide a breath specimen. Fined £135, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 17 months.