Stephen Mark Phelps, aged 35, of Carr View Avenue, Balby: Theft. Jailed for 30 weeks suspended for 12 months, 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £120 compensation.
Joshua Scott, aged 24, of White House Road, Bircotes: Assault by beating, criminal damage. Community of a 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £375 compensation.
Ben Kennington, aged 36, of no fixed abode: Driving while disqualified, driving without insurance. Jailed for eight weeks.
Anthony Richard Tidswell, aged 59, of Dart Grove, Auckley: Assault by beating. Community order of a six month Alcohol Treatment Requirement, a 30 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £50 fine, £100 costs.
Christian Nicholai, aged 31, of Jarratt street, Hyde Park: Failed to provide a breath specimen, driving without insurance, driving without a licence. Community order to carry out unpaid work for 80 hours within 12 months, £620 costs, disqualified from driving for 17 months.
Wayne Adam Derry, aged 41, of Arundale Court, Wakefield: Possession of Class B drug cannabis, harrassment, trespass. Community order for a 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £85 costs.
Aaron Paul Reece Clark, aged 34, of Roberts Road: Driving while disqualified, drikving without insurance, drug driving. Community order of a 15 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, order to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for three years, £85 costs.
Tracy Joy Jones, aged 59, of Radburn Road, New Rossington: Theft. Community order for a four week curfew with electronic monitoring between 9pm and 6am until June 9, £85 costs.
Adil Arslaan Mahmood, aged 28, of HMP Wealstun, Wetherby: Assaulted a prison custody officer. Jailed for 26 weeks, £100 compensation.
Raivis Dauguls, aged 25, of no fixed abode: Drink driving, driving without a licence. Disqualified from driving for 14 months, fined £400, £85 costs.
Brett Aaron Turner, aged 31, of Cromwell Road, Bentley: Failed to provide a breath specimen. Community order to carry out unpaid work for 80 hours within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 17 months, £85 costs.
Jamie Liam Brodie, aged 29, of Chestnut Avenue, New Rossington: Threatening behaviour. Community order for a 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 120 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs.
Dragos Ene, aged 37, of Royal Avenue: Drink driving, driving without a licence, driving while disqualified. Community order to carry out unpaid work for 160 hours within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 36 months, £85 costs.
Daniel Reed, aged 34, of Harvest Close, Edenthorpe: Assault by beating. Discharged conditionally for 6 months, £10 compesation.
Gary Ridgill, aged 36, of Princegate: Trespass. Fined £100, £85 costs.
Neil James Burns, aged 39, of Ramsden Road, Hexthorpe: Theft. Fined £80, £85 costs.
Stephen Cassidy, aged 45, of Lindrick Close, Bessacarr: Drink driving. Community order of a 12 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, disqualified from driving for three years, £85 costs.
Bartlomiej Ruszkowski, aged 33, of Abbott Street, Hexthorpe: Drink driving. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 19 months.
David Cunningham, aged 29, of Kirkhouse Green Road. Kirkhouse Green: Criminal damage, using threatening behaviour. Fined £160, £85 costs.
Steven Bisby, aged 47, of Broadwater Drive, Dunscroft: Drink driving. Fined £400, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 12 months.
James Correy, aged 26, of Worcester Avenue, Wheatley. Assaulting a detention officer and a police officer. Jailed for four weeks, £100 compensation.
Mark Dooler, aged 29, of Tadcaster Close, Denaby: Criminal damage. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £100 compensation, £85 costs.
Jay Regan, aged 43, of Alvaston Walk, Denaby: Community orderm to carry out 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months, disqualified from driving for 26 months, £85 costs.
Darren Anderson, aged 34, of Prospect Terrace, Gainsborough: Theft, possession of Class B drug amphetamine. Jailed for 12 weeks, £85 costs.
Gage Hughes, aged 28, of no no fixed abode: Theft, failed to provide a non intimate sample.Jailed for ten weeks, £85 costs.
John Blay, aged 54, of Old Hexthorpe, Hexthorpe: Harassment.
Community order fora 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, restraining order until May 16, £85 costs.
Romeo Patar, aged 40, of Upavon Garth, Bransholme, Hull: Failed to give a breath specimen.
Ordered to carry out 80 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 17 months.
William Brazil, aged 71, of Station Road, Dunscroft: Caused unecessary suffering to an animal. Ordered to carry out 130 hours unpaid work within 12 months, £500 costs, disqualified from owning horses for ten years.
Tony Lee Hamilton, aged 31, of March Gate, Conisbrough: Assaulted a police officer, harassment, assault, failed to surrender to court. Jailed for 26 weeks, £100 compensation, £200 costs.
Nathan Atkin, aged 39, of Wharf Road: Theft, failedm to surrender to custody. Community order of a nine month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement, six month exclusion requirement, 25 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, £196 compensation, £85 costs.
Craig Lee King, aged 29, of Don Street, Conisbrough: Driving without a licence or insurance. Fined £120, £85 costs, disqua.
Angela Parry, aged 49, of Blackfriars Walk, Lincoln: Failed to provide a breath specimen. Fined £135, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 17 months.