Court makes a closure order on a Doncaster property to tackle increasing anti-social behaviour
Last week (October 19) a closure order for a property in Adwick was granted by the courts.
A spoksman for the Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “The closure order means that only emergency service personnel, council workers or the resident can enter the property for the next three months.“This is part of our on-going work to tackle anti-social behaviour in the area.”
If you see a crime or witness any anti-social behaviour where you live then please call South Yorkshire Police on 101.