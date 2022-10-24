News you can trust since 1925
Court makes a closure order on a Doncaster property to tackle increasing anti-social behaviour

Last week (October 19) a closure order for a property in Adwick was granted by the courts.

By Stephanie Bateman
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Oct 2022, 3:01pm

A spoksman for the Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “The closure order means that only emergency service personnel, council workers or the resident can enter the property for the next three months.“This is part of our on-going work to tackle anti-social behaviour in the area.”

If you see a crime or witness any anti-social behaviour where you live then please call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

An officer puts the closure order notice in place

