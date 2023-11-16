Courier driver who killed dad of three in Doncaster M18 pile-up is jailed

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Ancuik, of Curlew View, Pontefract crashed into a taxi in which Mr McMahon was a passenger.

He was sentenced to three years in prison for causing the four-vehicle pile-up on the M18 near Hatfield and was also disqualified from driving for six-and-a-half years.