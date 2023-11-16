News you can trust since 1925
Courier driver who killed dad of three in Doncaster M18 pile-up is jailed

A courier driver who killed a dad of three in an M18 pile-up near Doncaster has been jailed.
By Darren Burke
Published 16th Nov 2023, 13:25 GMT
Przemyslaw Anucik, 32, admitted causing the death of Shaun McMahon, 60, by dangerous driving on 6 October 2021.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Ancuik, of Curlew View, Pontefract crashed into a taxi in which Mr McMahon was a passenger.

He was sentenced to three years in prison for causing the four-vehicle pile-up on the M18 near Hatfield and was also disqualified from driving for six-and-a-half years.