Council rescues police after two vehicles get stuck in mud recovering stolen bike in Doncaster

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team were on patrol in the Balby area to recover the vehicle which had been set on fire after being stolen last month.

A spokesman said: “Last night was clearly an indication of what's in store over the warmer months, with over 50 incidents being reported to SYP about bikes and quads.

“Except for a couple of jobs, we were just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Police recovered the burnt out bike after a struggle in Doncaster.

“However, first off, we did get called to Balby for a stolen bike that had been torched.

“The Kwak 1000 had been stolen from outside B&Q on March 19 from Catesby business park.

“After the recovery truck sent to rescue it got stuck, and then then the 4x4 sent to recover the recovery truck got stuck, the council turned up in their tractor and towed them both out.

"However they were unwilling to go into the swamp.

“So our little quad did the job instead. You may wonder why the hassle, well it’s all to do with insurance claims.”

You can report anti-social behaviour and off-road bikers to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.